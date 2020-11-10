 

HepaRegeniX GmbH to deliver an oral presentation of preclinical results on MKK4 inhibition in liver regeneration at The Liver Meeting(R) 2020

HepaRegeniX GmbH to deliver an oral presentation of preclinical results on MKK4 inhibition in liver regeneration at The Liver Meeting(R) 2020

HepaRegeniX GmbH to deliver an oral presentation of preclinical results on MKK4 inhibition in liver regeneration at The Liver Meeting 2020

Tubingen (Germany), November 10, 2020 - HepaRegeniX GmbH, a preclinical stage company developing novel therapies for the treatment of acute and chronic liver diseases, announced today that an oral presentation highlighting preclinical data of the beneficial effects of MKK4 (Mitogen activated protein kinase kinase 4) inhibition on liver regeneration in non-rodent, large animal species models will be delivered during The Liver Meeting Digital Experience(TM) 2020 (TLMdX) of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD), taking place November 13-16, 2020.

The oral presentation entitled "Pharmacological MKK4 Inhibition enhances Liver Regeneration in a Pig Model of Hepatectomy" will be given by Professor Scott Nyberg and Dr. Anan Abu Rmilah from Mayo Clinic (Rochester, MN, USA) who performed this work in close collaboration with HepaRegeniX. The corresponding abstract was published in the October supplement of Hepatology (Volume 72), the peer-review journal of AASLD (American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases).

Dr. Michael Lutz, CEO of HepaRegeniX, said: "We are honored to present at the AASLD Liver meeting, the worldwide leading conference in this area. We look forward to sharing our preclinical findings related to MKK4 inhibitors enhancing the regeneration capacity of the liver after 80% hepatectomy in a non-rodent model. This illustrates a role for MKK4 as a key regulator of regeneration in severely diseased livers with a beneficial regenerative effect in post-hepatectomy acute liver failure."

Details of the upcoming event:

Oral presentation title: Pharmacological MKK4 Inhibition enhances Liver Regeneration in a Pig Model of Hepatectomy

Anan A. Abu Rmilah, Kewei Li, Wei Zhou, Erek Nelson, Harvey Chen, Bruce Amiot, Yao Jia, Anna Minshew, Gregory Michalak, Sabrina Klotz, Wolfgang Albrecht, Birgit Jung , Lars Zender, Scott Nyberg

