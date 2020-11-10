--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mid Year ResultsLinz -* Revenue fell by 21.9% year over year, from EUR 6.5 billion to EUR 5.1 billion* At EUR 395 million, operating result (EBITDA) is substantially positive (H12019/20: EUR 666 million)* At EUR -215 million, profit from operations (EBIT) is negative (H1 2019/20:EUR 230 million) due to impairment losses and economic developments* Profit before tax drops from EUR 163 million to EUR -268 million, and profitafter tax from EUR 115 million to EUR -276 million* Strong operating cash flow of EUR 563 million and free cash flow of EUR 281million* Gearing ratio improves from 75.1% a year earlier to 66.2% currently* 47,917 employees (full-time equivalents, FTE) as of September 30, 2020 (-6.5%)* Technology segments railway systems and storage systems remain stable,automotive industry recovers in second quarter* Continued declining demand in aerospace as well as oil & gasThe financial key performance indicators (KPIs) of the voestalpine Group for thefirst half of the business year 2020/21 were shaped entirely by the COVID-19pandemic. While the business year's first quarter was characterized by themassive meltdown in demand in almost all customer segments and regions, thesecond quarter saw a considerable rebound in major sectors. Particularly theEuropean and the U.S. automotive industry but also the consumer goods andconstruction industry quickly regained their momentum following the lockdownmeasures that had been imposed in the spring. Thanks to rising demand for highquality steel products, in September voestalpine thus was able to restart thesmall blast furnace in Linz, Austria, that it had shut down temporarily. Inregional terms, the Group's plants in China returned the fastest (i.e., duringthe business year's first quarter already) to pre-crisis levels of productioncapacity utilization. The situation in the aerospace as well as the oil andnatural gas segments, which are hit especially hard by the ramifications of thepandemic, remained as difficult as before. The technology segments railwaysystems and storage systems continued to develop along a solid trajectory inthis highly challenging environment."The substantially positive operating result (EBITDA) and the increase in cash