 

EANS-News voestalpine AG / voestalpine delivers positive operating result (EBITDA) for the first half of the business year 2020/21 despite the economic crisis triggered by COVID-19

Mid Year Results

Linz -

* Revenue fell by 21.9% year over year, from EUR 6.5 billion to EUR 5.1 billion
* At EUR 395 million, operating result (EBITDA) is substantially positive (H1
2019/20: EUR 666 million)
* At EUR -215 million, profit from operations (EBIT) is negative (H1 2019/20:
EUR 230 million) due to impairment losses and economic developments
* Profit before tax drops from EUR 163 million to EUR -268 million, and profit
after tax from EUR 115 million to EUR -276 million
* Strong operating cash flow of EUR 563 million and free cash flow of EUR 281
million
* Gearing ratio improves from 75.1% a year earlier to 66.2% currently
* 47,917 employees (full-time equivalents, FTE) as of September 30, 2020 (-6.5%)
* Technology segments railway systems and storage systems remain stable,
automotive industry recovers in second quarter
* Continued declining demand in aerospace as well as oil & gas


The financial key performance indicators (KPIs) of the voestalpine Group for the
first half of the business year 2020/21 were shaped entirely by the COVID-19
pandemic. While the business year's first quarter was characterized by the
massive meltdown in demand in almost all customer segments and regions, the
second quarter saw a considerable rebound in major sectors. Particularly the
European and the U.S. automotive industry but also the consumer goods and
construction industry quickly regained their momentum following the lockdown
measures that had been imposed in the spring. Thanks to rising demand for high
quality steel products, in September voestalpine thus was able to restart the
small blast furnace in Linz, Austria, that it had shut down temporarily. In
regional terms, the Group's plants in China returned the fastest (i.e., during
the business year's first quarter already) to pre-crisis levels of production
capacity utilization. The situation in the aerospace as well as the oil and
natural gas segments, which are hit especially hard by the ramifications of the
pandemic, remained as difficult as before. The technology segments railway
systems and storage systems continued to develop along a solid trajectory in
this highly challenging environment.

"The substantially positive operating result (EBITDA) and the increase in cash
