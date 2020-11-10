 

ThinCats Improves the SME Lending Experience for Clients with nCino’s Digital Banking Platform

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.11.2020   

ThinCats looks to streamline lending processes and increase loan volume by moving its operations to the Cloud

LONDON, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry, today announced that leading alternative mid-sized business lender, ThinCats, is expanding its use of the nCino Bank Operating System across its wider SME lending processes. The extension follows the successful deployment of nCino’s Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CBILS) workflow this summer.

The CBILS programme highlighted the ever-increasing importance for fast loan processing as small and medium-sized businesses endeavor to restart trade. In response to the pandemic, ThinCats quickly embraced a digital-first mindset and a new technology solution. By adopting nCino’s cloud-based platform, ThinCats has been able to manage CBILS loans from the initial application through drawdown and beyond, including ongoing monitoring and customer servicing.

By implementing additional features and functionalities of nCino’s cloud-based technology, all of ThinCats’ SME clients will now have an enhanced digital lending experience, not just those applying for CBILS loans. Through the next phase of implementation, ThinCats will utilise nCino to manage and improve the time-consuming process of collating documents through nCino’s Document Management, Collateral Management and Covenant features.

“After carefully considering other solutions available in the Salesforce ecosystem, we are delighted to be working with nCino for a wider rollout of the nCino Bank Operating System across our operations,” said Steve O’Neill, Chief Technology Officer at ThinCats. “We pride ourselves on delivering a personal, local and flexible service to businesses and their advisers through our regional network. Our partnership with nCino means that we can spend more time shaping the right funding solution for our clients and less time on manual administration. nCino’s technology is tried and tested in the business lending sector and we look forward to maintaining a long-term partnership.”

