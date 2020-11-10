 

EANS-Tip Announcement voestalpine AG / Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
10.11.2020, 10:00  |  49   |   |   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the
aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content
of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The company voestalpine AG is declaring the following financial reports below:

Report Type: Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock
Exchange Act
English:
Publication Date: 10.11.2020
Publication Location: https://bit.ly/32uvoxT


Further inquiry note:
Peter Fleischer
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +43/50304/15-9949
Fax: +43/50304/55-5581
mailto:peter.fleischer@voestalpine.com
http://www.voestalpine.com

end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer: voestalpine AG
voestalpine-Straße 1
A-4020 Linz
phone: +43 50304/15-9949
FAX: +43 50304/55-5581
mail: IR@voestalpine.com
WWW: www.voestalpine.com
ISIN: AT0000937503
indexes: ATX, WBI
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/60326/4758017
OTS: voestalpine AG
ISIN: AT0000937503
voestalpine Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EANS-Tip Announcement voestalpine AG / Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act - Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. - The company voestalpine AG is declaring the following financial …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pünktlich zum 40. Geburtstag: Fiat Panda mit vielen Neuheiten (FOTO)
MECOTEC Gruppe aus Sachsen-Anhalt bietet Komplettlösung für Tiefst-Kühlung, ...
Successful implementation of transformation strengthens Heidelberg in times of COVID-19
Einfacher, besser, mehr: Behinderten-Pauschbeträge ab 2021 (FOTO)
Merck Announces Out-Licensing Agreement for Investigational Atacicept with Vera Therapeutics
KI Park Deutschland ist Sponsor der Rise of AI (FOTO)
Trotz schwerer konjunktureller Einbußen: Wirtschaftsforscher verteidigen Lockdown
vbw setzt auf Wiederbelebung der transatlantischen Partnerschaft - Brossardt: "Wir begrüßen Rückkehr der USA zum Weltklimaabkommen"
Umfrage: Mehr als jeder zweite Deutsche weiß nicht, ob seine Bank Negativzinsen erhebt
Grüne Helfer zur Eindämmung des Klimawandels: Obst und Gemüseproduktion in EU-Solargewächshäusern (FOTO)
Titel
Statement zum Antrag der Fraktion Bündnis 90/Die Grünen - Innenstädte vor der ...(1) 
Elektroautos: Verbraucher schätzen Tankkosten oft falsch ein (1) 
EANS-DD: OMV Aktiengesellschaft / Mitteilung über Eigengeschäfte von Führungskräften ...
Sparda-Bank Hamburg stellt ihr IT-System um
EANS-Adhoc: ams AG / ams mit Umsatz von ams-Geschäft im 3. Quartal nahe oberem Ende und ...
Elektrisierender Sieger: Neuer Opel Corsa-e gewinnt das "Goldene Lenkrad 2020" (FOTO)
Die 3 wichtigsten Social Media Trends 2021 / Von welchen Plattformen Unternehmen in Zukunft ...
KI-Update zur automatisierten Virenerkennung: Kentix SmartXcan bietet schnell einsetzbares Fieber-Screening-Set zur Corona-Hotspot-Vermeidung
dhpg berät die IMW Holding SE im Rahmen eines aktienrechtlichen Squeeze-out
Enpal erhält Millionen-Investment von Zalando-Gründern (FOTO)
Titel
Trusted Shops Abmahnumfrage 2020: Eine Abmahnung kostet 1.790 Euro
Jahres-Info am 12.11. bei dm: herzliche Einladung zur Teilnahme / Corona-Antiköpertest ab sofort bei dm erhältlich ...
Kapitaler Fehler, Kommentar zu SAP von Sebastian Schmid
Befristet: Vermieter können bis zu 20 Prozent mehr abschreiben (FOTO)
EnergieFusion in Sachsen: Größter kommunaler Versorger Ostdeutschlands entsteht
Nikotinkonsumenten gefragt! / Was bedeuten die Änderungen der EU-Richtlinien Tabakprodukte und ...
Baugewerbe: Einheitliche Corona-Regeln für ganz Deutschland! / Kein Lockdown durch die Hintertür ...
Negativzinsen: Mehr als 300 Banken und Sparkassen erheben Strafzinsen auf Einlagen
Westfalen-Blatt: Co-Chef des Fleischkonzerns Tönnies muss gehen
Private Altersvorsorge ist wichtiger denn je: Die Rente nach der Pandemie
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Ford S-MAX Hybrid und Ford Galaxy Hybrid: Ford investiert 42 Millionen Euro im Werk Valencia (FOTO)
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
Plansecur: 2020 letzte Chance für Rente mit 63 ohne Abschlag / Was kaum einer weiß: ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:45 Uhr
EANS-News: voestalpine AG / voestalpine delivers positive operating result (EBITDA) for the first half of the business year 2020/21 despite the economic crisis triggered by COVID-19
07.11.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 45/20
05.11.20
AVISO: Telefonkonferenz für Medienvertreter: Veröffentlichung der Finanzergebnisse 1. HJ 2020/21 der voestalpine AG, 10.11.2020, 10.00
24.10.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 43/20
22.10.20
Aktien Wien Schluss: Verluste etwas eingegrenzt
22.10.20
EANS-Adhoc: voestalpine AG /Sonderabschreibungen belasten das Ergebnis (EBIT) des Geschäftsjahres 2020/21,Bandbreite des Ausblicks für Geschäftsjahr 2020/21 konkretisiert
22.10.20
EANS Adhoc: voestalpine AG (deutsch)
20.10.20
Aktien Wien Schluss: ATX mit plus 0,04 Prozent gut behauptet
19.10.20
Aktien Wien Schluss: ATX gibt Gewinne vor Handelsschluss ab
19.10.20
Voestalpine: Erholung setzt sich fort

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.08.20
1.035
VOEST-ALPINE hat ausbruch geschaft!!!