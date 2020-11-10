EANS-Tip Announcement voestalpine AG / Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell | 10.11.2020, 10:00 | 49 | 0 | 0 10.11.2020, 10:00 |

Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the

aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content

of this announcement.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



The company voestalpine AG is declaring the following financial reports below:



Report Type: Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock

Exchange Act

English:

Publication Date: 10.11.2020

Publication Location: https://bit.ly/32uvoxT





Further inquiry note:

Peter Fleischer

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +43/50304/15-9949

Fax: +43/50304/55-5581

mailto:peter.fleischer@voestalpine.com

http://www.voestalpine.com



end of announcement euro adhoc

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



issuer: voestalpine AG

voestalpine-Straße 1

A-4020 Linz

phone: +43 50304/15-9949

FAX: +43 50304/55-5581

mail: IR@voestalpine.com

WWW: www.voestalpine.com

ISIN: AT0000937503

indexes:

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/60326/4758017

OTS: voestalpine AG

ISIN: AT0000937503

voestalpine Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with theaim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the contentof this announcement.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------The company voestalpine AG is declaring the following financial reports below:Report Type: Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 StockExchange ActEnglish:Publication Date: 10.11.2020Publication Location: https://bit.ly/32uvoxTFurther inquiry note:Peter FleischerHead of Investor RelationsPhone: +43/50304/15-9949Fax: +43/50304/55-5581mailto:peter.fleischer@voestalpine.comhttp://www.voestalpine.comend of announcement euro adhoc--------------------------------------------------------------------------------issuer: voestalpine AGvoestalpine-Straße 1A-4020 Linzphone: +43 50304/15-9949FAX: +43 50304/55-5581mail: IR@voestalpine.comWWW: www.voestalpine.comISIN: AT0000937503indexes: ATX , WBIstockmarkets: Wienlanguage: EnglishAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/60326/4758017OTS: voestalpine AGISIN: AT0000937503 Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer