Director Declaration

Downing FOUR VCT plc
LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95
10 November 2020
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14 (2), Downing FOUR VCT plc announces that Sir Aubrey Brocklebank, Chairman of Downing FOUR VCT plc, has been appointed as a non-executive director of Harrogate Group plc, with effect from 9 November 2020.
0