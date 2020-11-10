Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Director Declaration ﻿Downing FOUR VCT plcLEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95Director Declaration10 November 2020 In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14 (2), Downing FOUR VCT plc announces that Sir Aubrey Brocklebank, Chairman of Downing FOUR VCT plc, has been appointed as a …



