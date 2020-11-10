 

Schneider Electric Releases New White Paper on Using Microgrids to Increase Resilience, Reduce Costs and Improve Data Centre Sustainability

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
10.11.2020   

- Microgrids make use of local distributed energy generation to supplement the power delivered by grid to offset costs and increase resilience to mains disruptions

- Modern sensor and analytics technologies enable effective management of local generation assets

- Microgrids can help to increase sustainability and optimise electrical costs via onsite power generation using solar or wind energy

LONDON, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DatacenterDynamics Europe – Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, has announced a new White Paper #289, "How Microgrids for Data Centres Increase Resilience, Optimise Costs, and Improve Sustainability," available for immediate download.

The paper provides a detailed guide on how technological developments in analytics, sensors and systems management can help data centre operators to harness the capabilities of disparate local energy sources to improve the resilience of their facilities. Additional benefits of microgrids include the ability to implement cost-savings, reduce demands on mains power supply and boost sustainability efforts, which are becoming an increasing concern for data centre end-users, colocation operators and governments globally.

"With sophisticated data centre technologies continuing to evolve and become more available, operators can utilise microgrids to improve resilience, energy efficiency and drive sustainable operations," said Marc Garner, VP, Secure Power Division, Schneider Electric UK&I. "With this technology, colocation providers can also integrate on-site renewables such as wind and solar, and generate new revenue by both storing electricity and selling it back to the grid during peak demand."

What is a Microgrid?

A microgrid is a local energy system, encompassing one or more electrical power generating resources and energy management controls, that provides secure power to consumers, which may comprise a single large entity such as a data centre, or a cluster of facilities in close proximity to each other. The energy resources may include: onsite diesel generators, primarily used as backup power sources to the mains utility; combined cooling, heat and power (CCHP) systems in which gas engines or turbines generate electricity; and energy storage systems, such as the batteries found in uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems that maintain continuous power to a load.

