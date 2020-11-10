Cloudflare Announces Plans for First Office in France as It Continues to Invest in European Customer Success, Innovation, and Growth

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the security, performance, and reliability company helping to build a better Internet, today announced that Paris, France, will be the home of its fourth office in Europe, to further support its growing European operations. Paris represents a growing Cloudflare team and presence in Europe, following the company’s European headquarters in London, and offices in Munich, Germany and Lisbon, Portugal. Cloudflare’s Paris-based team will help the company grow brand awareness, support and acquire customers, and recruit new talent. As part of the announcement Cloudflare is welcoming its first Head of France, Boris Lecoeur, a seasoned regional leader with more than two decades of industry experience in software and technology, who will lead this new office and team.

“France is home to the seventh largest national economy, and Europe’s greatest concentration of Fortune Global 500 companies. This has always been an important region for us, and Paris is home to one of the first European data centers we turned on, nearly a decade ago,” said Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare. “With a team based in Paris, we're committed to this growing business landscape, being closer to our customers as well as expanding our business in the region.”

Today, Cloudflare’s network currently spans 78 cities in the EMEA region, including three cities in France. Cloudflare first invested in France when it expanded its network into Paris in 2011 just eight months after launching the company. Now with data centers spanning more than 200 cities in over 100 countries worldwide, the company continues to grow its presence to be even closer to Internet-connected users everywhere.

With more than 3.2 million customers globally, Cloudflare’s customers in the EMEA region are of various industries and sizes. French customers include enterprises among the likes of L’Oréal, Solocal, Criteo, Allianz France, and Webedia, logistics companies like DPDgroup (Le Groupe La Poste), educational institutions such as INSEAD, and iconic startups like Back Market, Happn, Wildmoka, and Sendinblue. Cloudflare also partners with a number of companies including Alter Way, Hardis Group, Smile, SoftwareONE, and more to enable joint customers in the country.