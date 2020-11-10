 

Kværner ASA Merger with Aker Solutions ASA to be completed

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG OR JAPAN, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.

Reference is made to the previous stock exchange announcements made by Kværner ASA ("Kvaerner") regarding the contemplated merger with Aker Solutions ASA ("Aker Solutions") as further set out in the merger plan dated 17 July 2020 (the "Merger"). The Merger contemplates that Aker Solutions will absorb all the assets, rights and obligations of Kvaerner and that Kvaerner is dissolved.

The creditor notification period for the Merger expired on 9 November 2020, in accordance with section 13-17 of the Public Limited Liability Companies Act, without any creditors objecting. All conditions for completion of the Merger are therefore fulfilled. Accordingly, the boards of directors of Kvaerner and Aker Solutions have resolved to complete the Merger by final registration of completion in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises after close of trading on the Oslo stock exchange today, Tuesday, 10 November 2020 (the "Effective Date") which will be the last day of trading in the Kvaerner shares.

Eligible shareholders in Kvaerner will receive 0.8183 shares in Aker Solutions as Merger consideration (the "Consideration Shares") for each share in Kvaerner they own as at the expiry of the Effective Date (today), as such shareholders appear in the shareholders register with the Norwegian Central Securities Depositary (the "VPS") as at the expiry of 12 November 2020 (the "Record Date"). Upon completion of the Merger, Aker Solutions will consequently issue 220 122 700 Consideration Shares.

The Consideration Shares will be delivered to Eligible Shareholders through VPS on 13 November 2020. Fractions of shares will not be allotted, and for each eligible Kvaerner shareholder the Consideration Shares will be rounded down to the nearest whole number. Excess Consideration Shares, which as a result of this round down will not be allotted, will be issued to and sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (Oslo Branch. The sales proceeds will be given to Aker Solutions, which is free to give the sales proceeds further to charity.

