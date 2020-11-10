 

EdTech pioneer, nominated for second year in a row as Private Tuition Company of the Year at the EducationInvestor Global UK Awards

LONDON, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After successfully completing a £560k round of investment with Seedrs in September 2020 and launching a new full-time online school, Sophia Technologies has been nominated, for the second year in a row, as a finalist for Private Tuition Company of the Year at the EducationInvestor Global UK Awards 2020.

Sophia Technologies provides an educational platform focused on providing children with the highest quality learning outcomes possible, both for clients seeking online British schooling (sophiahigh.school) and for those who require additional support for their children through private tuition (sophia.app).  Sophia is committed to upholding their core defining values of trust, innovation, quality, community and safety as we empower students to succeed.   Led by a team who share over 48 years of educational leadership and teaching experience, Sophia offers confidence and convenience without compromising on safety or quality of education.

The 2020 Finalists for Private Tuition Company of the Year include some of the most inspiring forces in the tutoring industry. This year specifically, EducationInvestor Global has brought together companies who have shown impressive resilience, innovation, growth and agility during this challenging year, making Sophia part of an exciting movement towards positive change in education.

Melissa McBride, CEO and Co-Founder, notes:

"As an educational leadership team which shares over 48 years of headship and teaching experience at outstanding schools in the UK and abroad, what concerned us most about online education provision was the lack of regulation and quality assurance.  Ensuring child safety and protection through our rigorous safeguarding and safer recruitment practices, and through high quality, engaging, learning outcomes for our students are the key drivers for every aspect of our business.

As the future of EdTech shines bright in the COVID era, what is sure to define the industry leaders of tomorrow and give rise to new 'unicorns' in the sector is a shift from purely content focused curriculum platforms to those who imagine a new way to view education, driven by data, evidence and high quality learning outcomes for students.

This is an incredibly exciting time to be an educational leader, leading from the front and defining the course of the EdTech sector as we unlock new opportunities for a generation of future leaders."

This is Education Reimagined.

