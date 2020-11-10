 

Simulation Software Market Size To Advance At 16.98% CAGR By 2025, Owing To Rapid Technological Advances Being Carried Out For Virtual Testing of Vehicles & Aircrafts | Million Insights

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
10.11.2020, 10:40  |  58   |   |   

FELTON, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global simulation software market size is projected to value USD 21.33 billion until 2025. It is expected to register a CAGR of 16.98% over the forecasted years, 2019 to 2025. The rapid technological advances being carried out for virtual testing of vehicles and aircrafts is projected to drive the market growth across the globe.

The software segment held the largest share in 2018 owing to its benefits like uninterrupted testing, and data safety. The service segment is expected to register the highest CAGR on account of increasing awareness about the virtual process of product development across several organizations and governments.

The automotive segment dominated the global market on account of the rising adoption of such software for product development and testing. On the other hand, the aerospace and defense are also expected to witness significant growth over the next few years owing to their rising adoption for designing of defense equipments and aircrafts.

Please click here to get the sample pdf and find more details on "Simulation Software Market" Report 2025.

In 2018, North America held the largest share across the global market owing to the rising presence of key players across Canada and the U.S. While, the Asia Pacific is projected to witness significant CAGR due to increasing automobile manufacturing facilities across countries like China and India.

The simulation software market includes players such as ANSYS, Inc., Altair Engineering, Inc., Autodesk Inc., Dassault Systemes, and PTC. They are constantly engaged in development and innovation for developing more efficient software's as per the client's customized needs.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

  • In 2018, the service segment is projected to register CAGR exceeding 17.0% over the forecasted period, 2019 to 2025.
  • The automotive segment dominated the global market in 2018.
  • In 2018, North America held the largest share across the global market.
  • The key players in this market are ANSYS, Inc., Altair Engineering, Inc., Autodesk Inc., Dassault Systemes and PTC.

Browse 70 page research report with TOC on "Global Simulation Software Market" at: https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-simulation-software-market

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Simulation Software Market Size To Advance At 16.98% CAGR By 2025, Owing To Rapid Technological Advances Being Carried Out For Virtual Testing of Vehicles & Aircrafts | Million Insights FELTON, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - The global simulation software market size is projected to value USD 21.33 billion until 2025. It is expected to register a CAGR of 16.98% over the forecasted years, 2019 to 2025. The rapid technological …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Successful implementation of transformation strengthens Heidelberg in times of COVID-19
Asset Integrity Management Market worth $24.2 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
Thousand Cities Strategic Algorithms (TCSA) Leads 20 Different Countries in a Global Declaration of ...
Post Show Report Available for China International Optoelectronic Exposition (CIOE 2020)
Cornwall flexible energy trials prove success
TROUVER Double 11 Festival Vacuum Deals Starts from 12: 00AM Nov.11
Private LTE & 5G Network Market Acts as Key Enabler of Industrial IoT Networks, Market to Clock a ...
FairCom kicks off new era of database technology
Clarivate Divests Techstreet, its Standards Management Business, to a new For-Profit Subsidiary of ...
Oncolytics Biotech Announces Abstract Publication and Upcoming Oral Presentation at the 2020 ...
Titel
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
ITRI and UK CSA Catapult Form Partnership to Promote the Next Generation of Compound Semiconductor ...
FP Markets recognised as 'Best FX Broker Australia' for 2020
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
U.S. FDA Accepts Ortho's Emergency Use Notification for VITROS SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test--Capable of ...
Pharming appoints Jeroen Wakkerman as Chief Financial Officer
Thailand BOI Approves New EV Package, and Over 35 Billion Baht in Large Investment Projects
CNC Software, Inc. Appoints New European Sales Director
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Reports Third Quarter Results
Frost & Sullivan Awards Plume Global Entrepreneurial Company of the Year
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Nielsen Announces Sale of Global Connect Business to Advent International for $2.7 Billion
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy