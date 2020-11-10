 

DGAP-News Tele Columbus AG: Digital assistant improves customer service

DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG / Key word(s): Market launch/Miscellaneous
Tele Columbus AG: Digital assistant improves customer service

10.11.2020 / 10:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE
 

Latest version of MEIN PŸUR app released
 

Digital assistant improves customer service
 

- MEIN PŸUR app version 1.11 available

- Digital assistant now also available in PŸUR customer portal

- Already around 20 percent of all Internet customers use the app
 

Berlin, 10 November 2020 The MEIN PŸUR app is available with immediate effect in an optimised version. An enhanced digital assistant now gives PŸUR customers the possibility of solving even more error types themselves with no need to involve PŸUR customer services. The assistant can be used on the customer portal as well as the app, offering PŸUR customers an additional digital service channel through which to address their concerns.

The MEIN PŸUR app has been released as version 1.11 and features an enhanced digital assistant along with some more minor optimisations. In addition to helping with internet, phone and bandwidth problems, the fault assistant also provides comprehensive support with Wi-Fi issues and solutions to TV problems such as outages of individual channels. In around 50% of cases the assistant can give the PŸUR customer an immediate solution with no need for further intervention from PŸUR customer services. Engineer appointments for fault elimination can be scheduled by the customer directly through the app. And a direct phone connection to the fault hotline is now also possible via the app.

"Providing quick and lasting remedies to technical problems and loss of service is crucial to customer retention. All of this is offered by the digital assistant, it's there 24/7 and at lower operating costs than previously," says Roland Schleicher, Chief Operations Officer at Tele Columbus AG. "We are delighted that the services have been so well received by our customers thus far. It's an affirmation of our ongoing efforts to achieve even better service and further enhance the customer experience."

