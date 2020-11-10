 

Saga Tankers ASA Minutes from the Extraordinary General Meeting 10 Nov 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.11.2020, 10:34  |  32   |   |   

The Extraordinary General Meeting in Saga Tankers ASA was held today at the premises of the Company in Oslo, Norway.

All items on the agenda were approved.

Please find the attached minutes from the meeting in Norwegian, accompanied by an English office translation.

Oslo, 10 November 2020

For further information please contact: CEO Espen Lundaas, +47 92 43 14 17

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment


Saga Tankers Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Saga Tankers ASA Minutes from the Extraordinary General Meeting 10 Nov 2020 The Extraordinary General Meeting in Saga Tankers ASA was held today at the premises of the Company in Oslo, Norway. All items on the agenda were approved. Please find the attached minutes from the meeting in Norwegian, accompanied by an …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Pacific Ethanol Enters Agreement to Sell Idaho Grain Handling Facilities
Stolt Tankers and John T Essberger Announce European Joint Venture
Beyond Meat Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Plans to Provide Interim Data from its Ifenprodil Phase 2b/3 ...
Occidental Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
K92 Mining Announces Initial Phase 1 High-Grade Judd Vein System Drilling Results, Including 7.25m ...
Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:51 Uhr
Disclosure of large shareholding in Saga Tankers ASA-EGM
30.10.20
Saga Tankers Asa: Share Capital Increases Registered
26.10.20
Saga Tankers ASA: Change in the proposal to authorize the Board of Directors to increase the share capital
20.10.20
Mandatory Notification of Trade – Espen Lundaas
20.10.20
Mandatory Notification of Trade – Yvonne Sandvold
20.10.20
Mandatory Notification of Trade – Martin Nes
20.10.20
MANDATORY NOTIFICATION OF TRADE – ØYSTEIN STRAY SPETALEN
20.10.20
Saga Tankers ASA - Private placement successfully completed
20.10.20
SAGA TANKERS - CONTEMPLATED EQUITY OFFERING OF UP TO NOK 70 MILLION
20.10.20
Saga Tankers ASA: Summons to Extraordinary General Meeting in Saga Tankers ASA