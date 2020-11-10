 

Stars, Artists, and Fans log-on to the World's First Virtual Speedy Comics Convention from Dubai

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
10.11.2020, 10:58  |  48   |   |   

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Speedy Group, parent company of Dubai-based comics store Speedy Comics and comic creator Arab Comics - the first Arab superhero multiverse in the world - is hosting Speedy Comics Con 2020 - the first virtual comic convention hosted from the UAE, on 13th and 14th November 2020. The two-day event will feature a convention show-floor and vendor area, livestream panel discussions with stars and artists, one-to-one video chats with A-lister comic celebrities, a cosplay contest, and the opportunity to get personalized autographs on photos and posters. The full event agenda, tickets to attend the virtual convention, and prices for exclusive opportunities are now available on www.speedycomicscon.com.

Rashid Mohammed Zubair Al Farooq, Chairman of the Advisory Board for Speedy Comics, said: "Speedy Comics Con 2020 is the latest virtual destination for comic fans the world over - brought to them proudly from Dubai! The stars and artistes who are part of this had no hesitation in confirming their participation, no doubt confident of the legacy of quality, unique experiences that Dubai brings to the world."

In recognition of a Dubai initiative to engage a global community, Speedy Comics Con 2020 is supported by the Dubai Tourism (DTCM).

Ticket prices range from US$5 (AED 18) for a single livestreaming session to USD 150 (AED 550) for a 2 Minute VIP One-on-One Video Chat with Ray Fisher or Jon Bernthal. The Speedy Comics Con Live Stream package deal, with access to eight livestreams for the price of four, is available at USD20 (AED73). The full list of prices is available on the event website.

Celebrities confirmed to participate in the world's first virtual comic convention include stars and artists such as Ray Fisher, Jon Bernthal, Ray Porter, Tom Welling, Michael Rosenbaum, Brandan Routh, Tara Strong, Asher Angel, Katie Cassidy, Saïd Taghmaoui, Bob Layton, Sam Witwer, Erica Durance, Caity Lotz, Courtney Ford and many more.

Participating amongst the aforementioned celebrities at this year's Speedy Comics Con is Lauren Ridloff who stars in Marvel's the "Eternals." Ridloff who has a hearing impairment is the first female 'person of determination' to play a superhero role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Her presence elevates the calibre of this virtual convention as it will continue to encourage the youth from across the region to follow their passion whilst keeping in line with the true spirit of the city of Dubai - believing that impossible is always possible.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Stars, Artists, and Fans log-on to the World's First Virtual Speedy Comics Convention from Dubai DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Speedy Group, parent company of Dubai-based comics store Speedy Comics and comic creator Arab Comics - the first Arab superhero multiverse in the world - is hosting Speedy Comics Con 2020 - the first virtual …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Successful implementation of transformation strengthens Heidelberg in times of COVID-19
Asset Integrity Management Market worth $24.2 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
Thousand Cities Strategic Algorithms (TCSA) Leads 20 Different Countries in a Global Declaration of ...
Post Show Report Available for China International Optoelectronic Exposition (CIOE 2020)
Cornwall flexible energy trials prove success
TROUVER Double 11 Festival Vacuum Deals Starts from 12: 00AM Nov.11
Private LTE & 5G Network Market Acts as Key Enabler of Industrial IoT Networks, Market to Clock a ...
FairCom kicks off new era of database technology
Clarivate Divests Techstreet, its Standards Management Business, to a new For-Profit Subsidiary of ...
Oncolytics Biotech Announces Abstract Publication and Upcoming Oral Presentation at the 2020 ...
Titel
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
ITRI and UK CSA Catapult Form Partnership to Promote the Next Generation of Compound Semiconductor ...
FP Markets recognised as 'Best FX Broker Australia' for 2020
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
U.S. FDA Accepts Ortho's Emergency Use Notification for VITROS SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test--Capable of ...
Pharming appoints Jeroen Wakkerman as Chief Financial Officer
Thailand BOI Approves New EV Package, and Over 35 Billion Baht in Large Investment Projects
CNC Software, Inc. Appoints New European Sales Director
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Reports Third Quarter Results
Frost & Sullivan Awards Plume Global Entrepreneurial Company of the Year
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Nielsen Announces Sale of Global Connect Business to Advent International for $2.7 Billion
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy