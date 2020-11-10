Stars, Artists, and Fans log-on to the World's First Virtual Speedy Comics Convention from Dubai

Rashid Mohammed Zubair Al Farooq, Chairman of the Advisory Board for Speedy Comics, said: "Speedy Comics Con 2020 is the latest virtual destination for comic fans the world over - brought to them proudly from Dubai! The stars and artistes who are part of this had no hesitation in confirming their participation, no doubt confident of the legacy of quality, unique experiences that Dubai brings to the world."

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Speedy Group, parent company of Dubai-based comics store Speedy Comics and comic creator Arab Comics - the first Arab superhero multiverse in the world - is hosting Speedy Comics Con 2020 - the first virtual comic convention hosted from the UAE, on 13 th and 14 th November 2020. The two-day event will feature a convention show-floor and vendor area, livestream panel discussions with stars and artists, one-to-one video chats with A-lister comic celebrities, a cosplay contest, and the opportunity to get personalized autographs on photos and posters. The full event agenda, tickets to attend the virtual convention, and prices for exclusive opportunities are now available on www.speedycomicscon.com.

In recognition of a Dubai initiative to engage a global community, Speedy Comics Con 2020 is supported by the Dubai Tourism (DTCM).

Ticket prices range from US$5 (AED 18) for a single livestreaming session to USD 150 (AED 550) for a 2 Minute VIP One-on-One Video Chat with Ray Fisher or Jon Bernthal. The Speedy Comics Con Live Stream package deal, with access to eight livestreams for the price of four, is available at USD20 (AED73). The full list of prices is available on the event website.

Celebrities confirmed to participate in the world's first virtual comic convention include stars and artists such as Ray Fisher, Jon Bernthal, Ray Porter, Tom Welling, Michael Rosenbaum, Brandan Routh, Tara Strong, Asher Angel, Katie Cassidy, Saïd Taghmaoui, Bob Layton, Sam Witwer, Erica Durance, Caity Lotz, Courtney Ford and many more.

Participating amongst the aforementioned celebrities at this year's Speedy Comics Con is Lauren Ridloff who stars in Marvel's the "Eternals." Ridloff who has a hearing impairment is the first female 'person of determination' to play a superhero role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Her presence elevates the calibre of this virtual convention as it will continue to encourage the youth from across the region to follow their passion whilst keeping in line with the true spirit of the city of Dubai - believing that impossible is always possible.