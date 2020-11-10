Two FLSmidth HOTDISC’s to replace coal at Sungshin Cement

In a new EP contract with SungShin Cement, FLSmidth will deliver two HOTDISC Combustion Devices to their kiln lines 3 and 6 in 2021 - the first is expected to be commissioned in mid-2021 and the second at the end of 2021. After the recent installation at SsangYong’s Yeongwool and Donghae plants this will be HOTDISC number 3 and 4 on the Korean peninsula.

Korean-based SungShin Cement has chosen the FLSmidth HOTDISC solution for two of its production lines as the company transitions from coal to alternative fuel.

The HOTDISC solution allows cement producers to substitute coal or other fossil fuels with a wide range of alternative fuels and accordingly is a flagship solution for MissionZero - FLSmidth’s ambition to offer zero-emission cement plants by 2030. Based on multiple installations across the globe since its launch in 2004 and with recent updates, to meet the more complex market requirements, the HOTDISC Combustion Devices has firmly established itself as an attractive technology to accelerate cement plants’ transition toward alternative fuels.

“With its degree of flexibility, the HOTDISC allows us to substitute coal, with a wide range of alternative fuels – refuse-derived fuel in our case,” says Mr. K. R. Cho, Team Manager of Production Technology at SungShin Cement. “As we turn waste into energy, the HOTDISC lowers our operating costs without compromising energy efficiency,

“We are very excited to be back in Korea,” says Martin Paterson, Head of Upgrade Solutions at FLSmidth. “The order from Sungshin Cement confirms the sustainability trend in the cement industry, despite COVID-19 setbacks. Offering 100% alternative fuel flexibility to our customers is a key milestone in our MissionZero pledge towards 2030 and the HOTDISC Combustion Devices is instrumental in achieving that,” Mr. Paterson concludes.

