Swiss Rockets AG announces the founding of ROCKETVAX for the development of a next-generation SARS-CoV-2 vaccine

Basel (ots) - The rapid development of an effective and safe vaccine against

SARS-CoV-2 is a top priority for Swiss Rockets AG. A Basel-based subsidiary,

RocketVax AG, was founded to utilize innovative Swiss technologies and expertise

to achieve this goal.



"The development of a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine might be more complex than anticipated,

and the first generation of vaccines may not provide the long-lasting,

high-level protection that will be needed to end the many negative consequences

of the global SARS-CoV-2 pandemic. A number of leading SARS-CoV-2 vaccine

candidates use other viruses, such as adenoviruses tagged with just one

coronavirus protein, particularly the spike protein which is required for the

virus to enter cells. However, it is unlikely that these vaccines will induce

strong and lasting protection against SARS-CoV-2. We believe that it is

important to develop vaccines that cover as many SARS-CoV-2 proteins as possible

but without any pathogenic potential", says Dr. Vladimir Cmiljanovic, Chairman

and CEO of Swiss Rockets.







Leader of Preclinical Development at RocketVax, explains: "As an innovative

next-generation vaccine, RocketVax is developing a complete but 'replication

blocked' SARS-CoV-2 virus that presents all essential protein components in the

virus particle to the human immune system." Novel methods are being utilized in

the production of the active ingredient. RocketVax, in a first step, relies on

ground-breaking DNA synthesis technology from the ETH spin-off Gigabases

Switzerland AG. The gene sequence of the desired artificial viral genome,

optimal for an immune response, is designed using high computing power and

advanced DNA design algorithms. The designed genome lacks one essential virus

element needed for replication. This element is provided by a human producer

cell, yielding complete virus particles in the laboratory. The "artificial

virus" can be made in large quantities for use as a vaccine. This technology

allows the rapid production of various genome sequences, enabling vaccine

production with one or mixtures of viral sequences. It also allows for

incorporation of any relevant SARS-CoV-2 mutations that may arise in the future.



Foundation of RocketVax AG and acquisition of the inventor rights from the ETH

spin-off Gigabases Switzerland AG



Swiss Rockets has acquired the exclusive rights to develop a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine

using the breakthrough DNA synthesis technology from the ETH spin-off Gigabases

Switzerland AG. The next generation of SARS-CoV-2 virus vaccines will be

developed together with Gigabases and a consortium of experts from several Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3



