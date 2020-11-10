 

Swiss Rockets AG announces the founding of ROCKETVAX for the development of a next-generation SARS-CoV-2 vaccine

Basel (ots) - The rapid development of an effective and safe vaccine against
SARS-CoV-2 is a top priority for Swiss Rockets AG. A Basel-based subsidiary,
RocketVax AG, was founded to utilize innovative Swiss technologies and expertise
to achieve this goal.

"The development of a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine might be more complex than anticipated,
and the first generation of vaccines may not provide the long-lasting,
high-level protection that will be needed to end the many negative consequences
of the global SARS-CoV-2 pandemic. A number of leading SARS-CoV-2 vaccine
candidates use other viruses, such as adenoviruses tagged with just one
coronavirus protein, particularly the spike protein which is required for the
virus to enter cells. However, it is unlikely that these vaccines will induce
strong and lasting protection against SARS-CoV-2. We believe that it is
important to develop vaccines that cover as many SARS-CoV-2 proteins as possible
but without any pathogenic potential", says Dr. Vladimir Cmiljanovic, Chairman
and CEO of Swiss Rockets.

Prof. Dr. Thomas Klimkait, Virologist at the University of Basel and Project
Leader of Preclinical Development at RocketVax, explains: "As an innovative
next-generation vaccine, RocketVax is developing a complete but 'replication
blocked' SARS-CoV-2 virus that presents all essential protein components in the
virus particle to the human immune system." Novel methods are being utilized in
the production of the active ingredient. RocketVax, in a first step, relies on
ground-breaking DNA synthesis technology from the ETH spin-off Gigabases
Switzerland AG. The gene sequence of the desired artificial viral genome,
optimal for an immune response, is designed using high computing power and
advanced DNA design algorithms. The designed genome lacks one essential virus
element needed for replication. This element is provided by a human producer
cell, yielding complete virus particles in the laboratory. The "artificial
virus" can be made in large quantities for use as a vaccine. This technology
allows the rapid production of various genome sequences, enabling vaccine
production with one or mixtures of viral sequences. It also allows for
incorporation of any relevant SARS-CoV-2 mutations that may arise in the future.

Foundation of RocketVax AG and acquisition of the inventor rights from the ETH
spin-off Gigabases Switzerland AG

Swiss Rockets has acquired the exclusive rights to develop a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine
using the breakthrough DNA synthesis technology from the ETH spin-off Gigabases
Switzerland AG. The next generation of SARS-CoV-2 virus vaccines will be
developed together with Gigabases and a consortium of experts from several
