EANS-News ANDRITZ to supply electro-mechanical equipment for Barkley hydropower plant, United States Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell | 10.11.2020, 11:15 | 20 | 0 | 0 10.11.2020, 11:15 |

Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide

distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Company Information



Graz - November 10, 2020. International technology group ANDRITZ has received a

contract from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Nashville District for

rehabilitation of the turbines and generators at Barkley hydroelectric power

plant (186 MW), located on the Cumberland River in Western Kentucky near the

town of Grand Rivers. Once fully commissioned, power generation is estimated to

be approximately 150 GWh per year. The order value is approximately 65 million

euros. Commissioning of the first unit is expected in September 2023.



The scope of supply includes the design, manufacture, transportation, erection,

testing and commissioning of four Kaplan turbine generator units with a capacity

of 46.5 MW each, along with associated auxiliaries and ancillary equipment. The

contract will be executed by ANDRITZ's USA subsidiary in Charlotte, North

Carolina.



By securing this prestigious contract, ANDRITZ has further consolidated its

position as a leading player in the United States' hydropower market.



- End -



ANDRITZ GROUP

International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative

plants, equipment, systems and services for the pulp and paper industry, the

hydropower sector, the metals processing and forming industry, pumps, solid/

liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors, as well as animal

feed and biomass pelleting. The global product and service portfolio is rounded

off with plants for power generation, recycling, the production of nonwovens and

panelboard, as well as automation and digital solutions offered under the brand

name of Metris. The publicly listed group today has around 27,800 employees and

more than 280 locations in over 40 countries.



ANDRITZ HYDRO

ANDRITZ Hydro is one of the globally leading suppliers of electromechanical

equipment and services for hydropower plants. With over 175 years of experience

and an installed fleet of more than 430 GW output, the business area provides

complete solutions for hydropower plants of all sizes as well as services for

plant diagnosis, refurbishment, modernization and upgrade of existing hydropower

assets. Pumps for irrigation, water supply and flood control as well as turbo

generators are also part of this business area's portfolio.









Further inquiry note:

Dr. Michael Buchbauer

Head of Group Finance

Tel.: +43 316 6902 2979

Fax: +43 316 6902 465

mailto:michael.buchbauer@andritz.com



end of announcement euro adhoc

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



issuer: Andritz AG

Stattegger Straße 18

A-8045 Graz

phone: +43 (0)316 6902-0

FAX: +43 (0)316 6902-415

mail: welcome@andritz.com

WWW: www.andritz.com

ISIN: AT0000730007

indexes:

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/54966/4758102

OTS: Andritz AG

ISIN: AT0000730007

Andritz Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-widedistribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Company InformationGraz - November 10, 2020. International technology group ANDRITZ has received acontract from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Nashville District forrehabilitation of the turbines and generators at Barkley hydroelectric powerplant (186 MW), located on the Cumberland River in Western Kentucky near thetown of Grand Rivers. Once fully commissioned, power generation is estimated tobe approximately 150 GWh per year. The order value is approximately 65 millioneuros. Commissioning of the first unit is expected in September 2023.The scope of supply includes the design, manufacture, transportation, erection,testing and commissioning of four Kaplan turbine generator units with a capacityof 46.5 MW each, along with associated auxiliaries and ancillary equipment. Thecontract will be executed by ANDRITZ's USA subsidiary in Charlotte, NorthCarolina.By securing this prestigious contract, ANDRITZ has further consolidated itsposition as a leading player in the United States' hydropower market.- End -ANDRITZ GROUPInternational technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovativeplants, equipment, systems and services for the pulp and paper industry, thehydropower sector, the metals processing and forming industry, pumps, solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors, as well as animalfeed and biomass pelleting. The global product and service portfolio is roundedoff with plants for power generation, recycling, the production of nonwovens andpanelboard, as well as automation and digital solutions offered under the brandname of Metris. The publicly listed group today has around 27,800 employees andmore than 280 locations in over 40 countries.ANDRITZ HYDROANDRITZ Hydro is one of the globally leading suppliers of electromechanicalequipment and services for hydropower plants. With over 175 years of experienceand an installed fleet of more than 430 GW output, the business area providescomplete solutions for hydropower plants of all sizes as well as services forplant diagnosis, refurbishment, modernization and upgrade of existing hydropowerassets. Pumps for irrigation, water supply and flood control as well as turbogenerators are also part of this business area's portfolio.Further inquiry note:Dr. Michael BuchbauerHead of Group FinanceTel.: +43 316 6902 2979Fax: +43 316 6902 465mailto:michael.buchbauer@andritz.comend of announcement euro adhoc--------------------------------------------------------------------------------issuer: Andritz AGStattegger Straße 18A-8045 Grazphone: +43 (0)316 6902-0FAX: +43 (0)316 6902-415mail: welcome@andritz.comWWW: www.andritz.comISIN: AT0000730007indexes: ATX , WBIstockmarkets: Wienlanguage: EnglishAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/54966/4758102OTS: Andritz AGISIN: AT0000730007 Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer