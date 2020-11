--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-widedistribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Company InformationGraz - November 10, 2020. International technology group ANDRITZ has received acontract from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Nashville District forrehabilitation of the turbines and generators at Barkley hydroelectric powerplant (186 MW), located on the Cumberland River in Western Kentucky near thetown of Grand Rivers. Once fully commissioned, power generation is estimated tobe approximately 150 GWh per year. The order value is approximately 65 millioneuros. Commissioning of the first unit is expected in September 2023.The scope of supply includes the design, manufacture, transportation, erection,testing and commissioning of four Kaplan turbine generator units with a capacityof 46.5 MW each, along with associated auxiliaries and ancillary equipment. Thecontract will be executed by ANDRITZ's USA subsidiary in Charlotte, NorthCarolina.By securing this prestigious contract, ANDRITZ has further consolidated itsposition as a leading player in the United States' hydropower market.- End -ANDRITZ GROUPInternational technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovativeplants, equipment, systems and services for the pulp and paper industry, thehydropower sector, the metals processing and forming industry, pumps, solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors, as well as animalfeed and biomass pelleting. The global product and service portfolio is roundedoff with plants for power generation, recycling, the production of nonwovens andpanelboard, as well as automation and digital solutions offered under the brandname of Metris. The publicly listed group today has around 27,800 employees andmore than 280 locations in over 40 countries.ANDRITZ HYDROANDRITZ Hydro is one of the globally leading suppliers of electromechanicalequipment and services for hydropower plants. With over 175 years of experienceand an installed fleet of more than 430 GW output, the business area providescomplete solutions for hydropower plants of all sizes as well as services forplant diagnosis, refurbishment, modernization and upgrade of existing hydropowerassets. Pumps for irrigation, water supply and flood control as well as turbogenerators are also part of this business area's portfolio.Further inquiry note:Dr. Michael BuchbauerHead of Group FinanceTel.: +43 316 6902 2979Fax: +43 316 6902 465mailto:michael.buchbauer@andritz.comend of announcement euro adhoc--------------------------------------------------------------------------------issuer: Andritz AGStattegger Straße 18A-8045 Grazphone: +43 (0)316 6902-0FAX: +43 (0)316 6902-415mail: welcome@andritz.comWWW: www.andritz.comISIN: AT0000730007indexes: ATX , WBIstockmarkets: Wienlanguage: EnglishAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/54966/4758102OTS: Andritz AGISIN: AT0000730007