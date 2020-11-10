EANS-News ANDRITZ to supply electro-mechanical equipment for Barkley hydropower plant, United States
Graz - November 10, 2020. International technology group ANDRITZ has received a
contract from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Nashville District for
rehabilitation of the turbines and generators at Barkley hydroelectric power
plant (186 MW), located on the Cumberland River in Western Kentucky near the
town of Grand Rivers. Once fully commissioned, power generation is estimated to
be approximately 150 GWh per year. The order value is approximately 65 million
euros. Commissioning of the first unit is expected in September 2023.
The scope of supply includes the design, manufacture, transportation, erection,
testing and commissioning of four Kaplan turbine generator units with a capacity
of 46.5 MW each, along with associated auxiliaries and ancillary equipment. The
contract will be executed by ANDRITZ's USA subsidiary in Charlotte, North
Carolina.
By securing this prestigious contract, ANDRITZ has further consolidated its
position as a leading player in the United States' hydropower market.
ANDRITZ GROUP
International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative
plants, equipment, systems and services for the pulp and paper industry, the
hydropower sector, the metals processing and forming industry, pumps, solid/
liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors, as well as animal
feed and biomass pelleting. The global product and service portfolio is rounded
off with plants for power generation, recycling, the production of nonwovens and
panelboard, as well as automation and digital solutions offered under the brand
name of Metris. The publicly listed group today has around 27,800 employees and
more than 280 locations in over 40 countries.
ANDRITZ HYDRO
ANDRITZ Hydro is one of the globally leading suppliers of electromechanical
equipment and services for hydropower plants. With over 175 years of experience
and an installed fleet of more than 430 GW output, the business area provides
complete solutions for hydropower plants of all sizes as well as services for
plant diagnosis, refurbishment, modernization and upgrade of existing hydropower
assets. Pumps for irrigation, water supply and flood control as well as turbo
generators are also part of this business area's portfolio.
Further inquiry note:
Dr. Michael Buchbauer
Head of Group Finance
Tel.: +43 316 6902 2979
Fax: +43 316 6902 465
mailto:michael.buchbauer@andritz.com
issuer: Andritz AG
Stattegger Straße 18
A-8045 Graz
phone: +43 (0)316 6902-0
FAX: +43 (0)316 6902-415
mail: welcome@andritz.com
WWW: www.andritz.com
ISIN: AT0000730007
indexes: ATX, WBI
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
