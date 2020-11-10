LONDON, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter , Steeve Huin, Chief Marketing Officer at Irdeto, explains why cyber security is an increasing challenge in the medical industry, but one that must be met.

With healthcare a prime target for cyber-criminals, tele-medicine providers need to ensure their security practices are robust.

The change from traditional healthcare to online and tele-medicine is accelerating. Online medical consultations are now the norm and wearable health monitors are becoming commonplace, so much so that it is estimated that 50 billion digital medical devices will be connected to clinical systems over the next decade. Increasingly, medical procedures depend on digital devices. The attack surface is growing constantly.

In recent years, cyber-attacks in many countries have proved how vulnerable medical systems can be. Between 2018 and 2019, health record breaches rose from approximately 14 million to more than 41 million. The reason is simple: health records are very valuable – at around £1000 each, they are worth 200 times the black market value of financial records. And that's because they can be used to steal identities or for blackmail.

"Protecting software running on medical devices should now be the top priority for all connected device makers and telehealth providers."

To combat this growing threat, it is essential that med-tech innovators and healthcare providers understand how to keep new applications and medical IT systems secure in order to keep patient records safe. The stakes are high. The average financial penalty for a medical data breach in 2019 was close to £1 million. More importantly, the effect on victims of medical data breaches can be life-changing. Without ubiquitous cyber security, digital innovation in healthcare will be impossible.

To learn more about securing tele-medicine, read the article.

About Business Reporter

Business Reporter is an award-winning supplement published in the Sunday and Daily Telegraph, City AM and online, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting businesses to a global audience. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.

www.business-reporter.co.uk

About Irdeto

Irdeto protects IT platforms for video entertainment, video games, connected transport, connected health and IoT connected industries. With over 50 years' experience in the cyber security industry, and holding numerous patents, Irdeto protects revenues and fights cyber-crime by protecting over 6 billion devices and applications.

Irdeto.com

Sources

https://business-reporter.co.uk/2020/11/02/why-healthy-health-cyber-security-matters/