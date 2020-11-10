Mirakl's New Payment Service Provider Certification Accelerates Marketplace Deployment with Proven Payment Platform Integration

PARIS, BOSTON, LONDON, MUNICH, BARCELONA, SAO PAULO, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirakl , the only marketplace SaaS platform that empowers both B2B and B2C organizations to launch and grow an enterprise marketplace at scale, today announced the launch of its new Payment Service Provider (PSP) certification, which empowers Mirakl customers to leverage best-of-breed PSPs to accelerate and streamline new marketplace launches.

With this new PSP certification, Mirakl marketplace customers can choose a payments provider confidently, knowing that every certified partner meets Mirakl's stringent standards for technical compatibility, seamless implementation, industry-standard security, ease of use and compatibility with third-party sellers. Many of the industry's largest PSPs, including Limonetik and MANGOPAY, had their Mirakl connector certified with the Mirakl Marketplace Platform, with more certifications in progress. This first batch of certifications is focused on B2C implementation, and covers the payout and KYC processes.

Selecting a PSP for a new marketplace launch is complex, requiring marketplace operators to weigh many different variables. Businesses must select one that is compatible with their geographic markets and required payment methods, and that integrates smoothly with their eCommerce platform and banking/credit card partners. Legal, fiscal and technological requirements can change rapidly from market to market, and marketplace operators need a PSP that adapts quickly. Payment processing is also a critical component of the customer experience, and any errors or technical glitches can severely impact buyer confidence.

"Mirakl's PSP certification not only holds our industry to a higher standard when it comes to marketplace compatibility, but it also makes it easier for customers to choose us to manage their client payouts," said Romain Mazeries, CEO with MANGOPAY. "Becoming Mirakl certified helps reduce friction for our customers, and it positions MANGOPAY as a payment provider of choice, creating new business opportunities for us at a time when the marketplace model is gaining global momentum."