SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global on-call scheduling software market size is expected to reach USD 7.93 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 31.6% from 2020 to 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The promising growth prospects of the market can be attributed to the increasing need for reducing business administration costs and optimizing business performance.

Key suggestions from the report:

  • In terms of component, the solutions segment is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period as numerous businesses are widely adopting on-call scheduling solutions to connect with their employees and improve employee workflows and transparency
  • Numerous small and medium enterprises across the globe are focusing on moving their existing applications to the cloud and introducing new cloud applications into their business operations. This, as a result, is expected to create growth opportunities for the cloud-based segment
  • Healthcare organizations are focusing on leveraging on-call scheduling solutions to effectively manage resources, reduce scheduling friction, boost employee morale, account for scheduling irregularities, and improve patient care
  • In North America, factors such as the widespread use of online booking systems in various service-based businesses and the early adoption of digitization are expected to contribute to the growth of the market

Read 130 page research report with ToC on "On-call Scheduling Software Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Solutions, Services), By Type (Cloud-based, On-premise), By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027''

Rapid growth in the adoption of m-health apps is also expected to fuel market growth over the forecast period. On-call scheduling software enables users to fix appointments according to their favored time, without wasting valuable resource hours and the hassle of overlapping the appointments. The software offers various benefits over the telephone-based booking process, such as multiple booking types, time slot management, and managing bookings through the calendar.

