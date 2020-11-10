Aurora Mobile Enters into Strategic Partnership with Moji Weather to Accelerate User and Platform Growth

The partnership will leverage Aurora Mobile’s industry-leading technical capabilities and years of expertise in the mobile developer services sector, and will allow the Company to provide Moji Weather with stable, efficient, secure, and intelligent push services that optimize user experience, increase user engagement and retention, and promote a mutually beneficial relationship for Moji Weather and its users. This cooperation demonstrates the industry-wide acclaim and trust that Aurora Mobile commands for the robust technical capabilities and services it offers to leading weather service platforms in China.

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Beijing Moji Fengyun Technology Co., Ltd. ("Moji Weather"), a leading weather service platform in China, to enhance push notification services and accelerate user growth.

Founded in 2010, Moji Weather is China’s leading weather service platform that has a vision of becoming the world's leading meteorological service company and a mission of empowering the world by meteorology. To date, Moji Weather boasts approximately 650 million global users and monthly active users (“MAU”) of 147 million, covering around 70% of the active users of weather applications in China. In addition, Moji Weather also provides weather service solutions to government agencies and enterprises across a wide range of industries, including aviation, expressways, internet of vehicles, logistics, smart homes, agriculture and insurance. In particular, Moji Weather has become the weather service partner for Ping An, Meituan, Ele.me, Spring Airlines and Haier as well as a number of key national sports events.

As a leading mobile developer service provider in China, Aurora Mobile continues to execute its "APP developer-centric" strategy. Iterative technology and product improvements are deployed with a clear focus on mobile developers’ increasing demand for mobile operations, business growth and monetization. Since its inception almost a decade ago, Aurora Mobile has been deeply exploring in the mobile development sector and successively launched a series of services including push notifications, one-key authentication, instant messaging, statistics and analytics services. In order to help developers optimize user experience and monetize APP traffic efficiently, the Company recently introduced “JG Alliance” service, which integrates innovative and more effective forms of advertising such as popular in-app advertising, short-form video streaming and interactive advertising. This combination greatly improves user stickiness and efficiently helps monetization as it provides more interactive advertising with more interesting content tailored to users’ needs.