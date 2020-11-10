 

Aurora Mobile Enters into Strategic Partnership with Moji Weather to Accelerate User and Platform Growth

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.11.2020, 11:00  |  27   |   |   

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Beijing Moji Fengyun Technology Co., Ltd. ("Moji Weather"), a leading weather service platform in China, to enhance push notification services and accelerate user growth.

The partnership will leverage Aurora Mobile’s industry-leading technical capabilities and years of expertise in the mobile developer services sector, and will allow the Company to provide Moji Weather with stable, efficient, secure, and intelligent push services that optimize user experience, increase user engagement and retention, and promote a mutually beneficial relationship for Moji Weather and its users. This cooperation demonstrates the industry-wide acclaim and trust that Aurora Mobile commands for the robust technical capabilities and services it offers to leading weather service platforms in China.

Founded in 2010, Moji Weather is China’s leading weather service platform that has a vision of becoming the world's leading meteorological service company and a mission of empowering the world by meteorology. To date, Moji Weather boasts approximately 650 million global users and monthly active users (“MAU”) of 147 million, covering around 70% of the active users of weather applications in China. In addition, Moji Weather also provides weather service solutions to government agencies and enterprises across a wide range of industries, including aviation, expressways, internet of vehicles, logistics, smart homes, agriculture and insurance. In particular, Moji Weather has become the weather service partner for Ping An, Meituan, Ele.me, Spring Airlines and Haier as well as a number of key national sports events.

As a leading mobile developer service provider in China, Aurora Mobile continues to execute its "APP developer-centric" strategy. Iterative technology and product improvements are deployed with a clear focus on mobile developers’ increasing demand for mobile operations, business growth and monetization. Since its inception almost a decade ago, Aurora Mobile has been deeply exploring in the mobile development sector and successively launched a series of services including push notifications, one-key authentication, instant messaging, statistics and analytics services. In order to help developers optimize user experience and monetize APP traffic efficiently, the Company recently introduced “JG Alliance” service, which integrates innovative and more effective forms of advertising such as popular in-app advertising, short-form video streaming and interactive advertising. This combination greatly improves user stickiness and efficiently helps monetization as it provides more interactive advertising with more interesting content tailored to users’ needs.

Seite 1 von 3
Aurora Mobile (A) (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aurora Mobile Enters into Strategic Partnership with Moji Weather to Accelerate User and Platform Growth SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Pacific Ethanol Enters Agreement to Sell Idaho Grain Handling Facilities
Stolt Tankers and John T Essberger Announce European Joint Venture
Beyond Meat Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Plans to Provide Interim Data from its Ifenprodil Phase 2b/3 ...
Occidental Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
K92 Mining Announces Initial Phase 1 High-Grade Judd Vein System Drilling Results, Including 7.25m ...
Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.11.20
Aurora Mobile Enters into Partnership with Ping An Bank on Private Cloud-based Push Services to Enhance Digitization of Its Operations
28.10.20
Aurora Mobile has Entered into a Strategic Cooperation with WiFi Master
21.10.20
Luo Weidong, Chief Executive Officer of Aurora Mobile, Hails President’s Commitment to Digital Economy in TV Interview at Shenzhen’s 40th Anniversary Celebration
19.10.20
Aurora Hosts Data Security and Governance Forum and Announces Inclusion of its SDK Case Study in the CAICT Blue Book
15.10.20
Aurora to Receive RMB17.24 Million in Special Support Funding from Shenzhen Municipality DRC as Part of Strategic Emerging Industries Development Program