 

Coloplast A/S - Announcement no. 13/2020 - Notice of Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of Coloplast A/S will be held on 

Thursday, 3 December 2020 at 3:30 pm CET
at the premises of Coloplast A/S, Holtedam 3 in Humlebæk (the Aage Louis-Hansen Auditorium), Humlebæk, Denmark.
The notice of the Annual General Meeting is enclosed.


Important notice in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic
Due to the current COVID-19 situation, and in order to minimize the spread of the virus as much as possible, all shareholders are encouraged not to participate physically in this year's general meeting, and if you are ill, unwell or otherwise suspect that you may be infected with COVID-19, we ask you to stay at home. This year it is possible to follow the general meeting via LUMI AGM instead, as further described in the notice of the general meeting, or via the shareholder portal, which is available on the company's website, www.coloplast.com. Should shareholders, despite our advice, choose to physically attend the general meeting, the shareholders must wear a mask in accordance with the current recommendations from the Danish Health Authority.
Coffee, tea, cake, or other refreshments will not be served.

For further information, please contact

Investors and analysts
Anders Lonning-Skovgaard
Executive Vice President, CFO
Tel. +45 4911 1111

Ellen Bjurgert
Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel. +45 4911 1800 /+45 4911 3376
Email: dkebj@coloplast.com

Press and media
Lina Danstrup
Sr. Media Relations Manager
Tel. 4911 2607
Email: dklina@coloplast.com

Address
Coloplast A/S
Holtedam 1
DK-3050 Humlebaek
Denmark
Company reg. (CVR) no. 69749917

Website
www.coloplast.com

 This announcement is available in a Danish and an English-language version. In the event of discrepancies, the Danish version shall prevail.

Coloplast develops products and services that make life easier for people with very personal and private medical conditions. Working closely with the people who use our products, we create solutions that are sensitive to their special needs. We call this intimate health care. Our business includes Ostomy Care, Continence Care, Wound and Skin Care and Interventional Urology. We operate globally and employ about 12,500 employees.

The Coloplast logo is a registered trademark of Coloplast A/S. 2020-11.
All rights reserved Coloplast A/S, 3050 Humlebaek, Denmark.






