German MECOTEC Group launches one-stop-solution for deep-freeze, transport, storage and distribution for COVID-19-Vaccines with its first Mobile Hybrid Container

- Transport and storage of up to 1,000,000 vaccination doses with low

temperatures down to -80°C/-112°F

- Active deep cooling technology ensures safe and controlled transport and

storage



Vaccine manufacturers, transport and storage providers are facing major

challenges in the fight against the coronavirus. MECOTEC Group has announced a

complete-one-stop-solution consisting of: 1. Deep-freeze cooling + 2. Transport

+ 3. Storage & distribution of the vaccines: Immediately after production, the

vaccine is frozen in a deep cold storage and then loaded into a container,

transported afterwards safely to the distribution center at constant

temperatures down to - 80°C / -112 °F. On site, the transport container then

functions as a storage and distribution center. It is supplied via a three-phase

possible within a very short timeframe to develop the transport, storage and

distribution container", explains Jan Hüneburg, Managing Director at COOLANT,

the industrial division of MECOTEC.



"We are pleased that today we can present our Mobile Hybrid Container Solution

for the transport and storage of Covid-19-Vaccines globally," states the CEO of

MECOTEC Group Enrico Klauer. "Since our system is based on an active deep

freezing technology, it does not require dry ice for cooling which makes it also

suitable for safe carriage by air."



The complete solution developed by the MECOTEC Group can be used worldwide. "It

is our aim to get the vaccine to the people as soon as possible. Therefore we

offer several options: Orders for container production can be placed at MECOTEC

directly and at our worldwide sales offices. In addition we also offer licensed

production," says Klauer.



