 

German MECOTEC Group launches one-stop-solution for deep-freeze, transport, storage and distribution for COVID-19-Vaccines with its first Mobile Hybrid Container

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
10.11.2020, 11:30  |  42   |   |   
Bitterfeld-Wolfen (ots) -

- Transport and storage of up to 1,000,000 vaccination doses with low
temperatures down to -80°C/-112°F
- Active deep cooling technology ensures safe and controlled transport and
storage

Vaccine manufacturers, transport and storage providers are facing major
challenges in the fight against the coronavirus. MECOTEC Group has announced a
complete-one-stop-solution consisting of: 1. Deep-freeze cooling + 2. Transport
+ 3. Storage & distribution of the vaccines: Immediately after production, the
vaccine is frozen in a deep cold storage and then loaded into a container,
transported afterwards safely to the distribution center at constant
temperatures down to - 80°C / -112 °F. On site, the transport container then
functions as a storage and distribution center. It is supplied via a three-phase
power connection with 400V.

"Our many years of experience in the field of cooling technology made it
possible within a very short timeframe to develop the transport, storage and
distribution container", explains Jan Hüneburg, Managing Director at COOLANT,
the industrial division of MECOTEC.

"We are pleased that today we can present our Mobile Hybrid Container Solution
for the transport and storage of Covid-19-Vaccines globally," states the CEO of
MECOTEC Group Enrico Klauer. "Since our system is based on an active deep
freezing technology, it does not require dry ice for cooling which makes it also
suitable for safe carriage by air."

The complete solution developed by the MECOTEC Group can be used worldwide. "It
is our aim to get the vaccine to the people as soon as possible. Therefore we
offer several options: Orders for container production can be placed at MECOTEC
directly and at our worldwide sales offices. In addition we also offer licensed
production," says Klauer.

Full press release:

https://www.mecotec.net/en/first-mobile-hybrid-container-solution-for-covid-19-v
accines/

Contact:

Dr. Karin Funke-Rapp
mailto:karin@funke-rapp.com
Tel.: +49(0)176/62755085

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/144598/4758144
OTS: MECOTEC GmbH


