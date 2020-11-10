 

Smart Bathroom Market Size Worth $6.69 Billion By 2027 | CAGR 10.5%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global smart bathroom market size is anticipated to reach USD 6.69 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2020 to 2027. Rising evolution of IoT owing to high internet penetration across countries and regions in developing a wider application of digital technology into various bathroom fittings and fixtures, thereby growing popularity of smart bathrooms. In addition, rising penetration of smart homes across regions is paving the way for smart bathrooms in these smart households.

Key suggestions from the report:

  • The smart toilet product segment is expected to witness the fastest growth from 2020 to 2027
  • The commercial application segment was valued at USD 1.84 billion in 2019
  • Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period with a revenue-based CAGR of 11.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Smart Bathroom Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Toilet, Soap Dispenser, Faucet, Shower), By Application (Residential, Commercial), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/smart-bathrooms-market

Increasing smart home penetration across the developed nations of America and Europe is positively impacting the demand for the devices. According to the European Commission, Europe Smart Home revenue is expected to represent USD 19 billion by 2021 with the help of its massive markets in the U.K. and Germany. Additionally, the surge in home furnishing and fittings is expected to positively impact the growth of the market. According to the Leading Indicator of Remodeling Activity (LIRA), home improvement spending rose at 6% annually in 2019. Moreover, significant investment in lifestyle-enhancing projects compared to traditional necessary maintenance is seen rising among homeowners.

Moreover, rising adoption of water-saving plumbing fixtures, which offer sustainable and eco-friendly features in remodeling or construction projects, is helping increase market penetration. The flow rate set by the national standards of the U.S. Energy Policy Act, 1992 set by the federal government for plumbing fixtures has led to water conservation and sustainability. This act also provides rebates to consumers who have replaced plumbing with low-flow alternatives. Thus, the rising need for low flow plumbing fixtures is expected to increase the inclination towards intelligent or smart bathroom fixtures.

