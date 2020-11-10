 

Fan Pass Signs Remy Boy Monty, Further Expanding Its Artist Channel Lineup and Extending Fan Reach

The Company looks forward to Remy Boy promoting his Fan Pass channel to his approximately 435K Instagram followers and 23.5K YouTube subscribers

CAMPBELL, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Friendable, Inc. (OTC: FDBL) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce an additional artist acquisition as its sign-ups continue to build. Remy Boy Monty was originally introduced to the Company’s platform prior to the Company’s Fan Pass launch event in July 2020, but the timing wasn’t right for the artist. Now, as Fan Pass continues to grow, Remy Boy Monty has found his way to the platform and has requested an exclusive Fan Pass channel.

About the Artist

Montana “Monty” Buckz, who goes by the stage name Remy Boy Monty, co-founded Remy Boyz 1738, a rap troupe that included his childhood friend Willie "Fetty Wap" Maxwell, whom he considers both an adopted brother and an indelible musical influence. Fetty Wap went on to be the first Remy Boy to have a major radio hit with his release of "Trap Queen," a heartfelt trap mix that starts with a shoutout to Remy Boyz. 

The official release of Remy Boy Monty's first solo album in June 2015 resulted in his single shooting to No. 4 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 Chart, and the song charted even higher on the U.S. Rap Songs Chart, reaching No. 2 and selling over 1 million domestic copies over the next several months.

The video accompanying the single proved immensely popular, as well, gaining 100 million views on YouTube in its first six months. Monty appeared with The Roots and Fetty Wap on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in September 2015, performing to fans worldwide.

In September 2015, the Monty and Fetty Wap collaborative track "My Way" was nominated at the BET Hip Hop Awards for Best Collaboration, Duo or Group, with Monty's vocals featured on a whopping nine of the 20 tracks. After the album peaked at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200, it also went on to be well-played overseas, charting at No. 2 on the U.K. R&B Albums chart and surpassing No. 15 on the album charts of countries such as Australia, Canada and Sweden. 

In February 2016, Monty embarked on the "Welcome to the Zoo" tour with Fetty Wap and opener Post Malone. Monty is currently the CEO of the Remy Boyz record imprint and company. In addition to Fetty Wap, artists on the imprint include newcomers such as Chaos and Tap, and the Remy Boyz company currently has approximately 435K Instagram followers, 1,827 monthly Spotify listeners and 23.5K YouTube subscribers.

