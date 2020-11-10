Result of Riksbank reversed auctions SEK Municipal Bonds Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 10.11.2020, 11:30 | 28 | 0 | 0 10.11.2020, 11:30 | ﻿ Result of Riksbank reversed auctions SEK Municipal Bonds



Results of auctions Municipal Bonds Aggregate Auction date 11/10/2020 Maturity 2023 Tendered volume, mln SEK 750 +/- 750 Volume offered, mln SEK 540 Volume bought, mln SEK 540 Number of bids 6 Number of accepted bids 6 Credit Class 1 Maturity, Quarter Q1 Maturity, Quarter Q2 Maturity, Quarter Q3 Maturity, Quarter Q4 Volume Offered, mln SEK 300 Volume Offered, mln SEK 0 Volume Offered, mln SEK 100 Volume Offered, mln SEK 0 Volume bought, mln SEK 300 Volume bought, mln SEK 0 Volume bought, mln SEK 100 Volume bought, mln SEK 0 Number of bids 3 Number of bids 0 Number of bids 1 Number of bids 0 Number of accepted bids 3 Number of accepted bids 0 Number of accepted bids 1 Number of accepted bids 0 Average DM 0.83 ﻿Average DM - Average DM 1.5 Average DM - Lowest accepted DM 0.5 Lowest accepted DM - Lowest accepted DM 1.5 Lowest accepted DM - Highest DM 1 Highest DM - Highest DM 1.5 Highest DM - % accepted at lowest yield 100.00 % accepted at lowest yield - % accepted at lowest yield 100.00 % accepted at lowest yield - Credit Class 2 Maturity, Quarter Q1 Maturity, Quarter Q2 Maturity, Quarter Q3 Maturity, Quarter Q4 Volume Offered, mln SEK 0 Volume Offered, mln SEK 40 Volume Offered, mln SEK 0 Volume Offered, mln SEK 100 Volume bought, mln SEK 0 Volume bought, mln SEK 40 Volume bought, mln SEK 0 Volume bought, mln SEK 100 Number of bids 0 Number of bids 1 Number of bids 0 Number of bids 1 Number of accepted bids 0 Number of accepted bids 1 Number of accepted bids 0 Number of accepted bids 1 Average DM - Average DM 1.5 Average DM - Average DM 2 Lowest accepted DM - Lowest accepted DM 1.5 Lowest accepted DM - Lowest accepted DM 2 Highest DM - Highest DM 1.5 Highest DM - Highest DM 2 % accepted at lowest yield - % accepted at lowest yield 100.00 % accepted at lowest yield 100.00 % accepted at lowest yield 100.00













