 

Result of Riksbank reversed auctions SEK Municipal Bonds

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.11.2020, 11:30  |  28   |   |   

﻿     Result of Riksbank reversed auctions SEK Municipal Bonds



Results of auctions Municipal Bonds              
                     
Aggregate                    
                     
Auction date 11/10/2020                  
Maturity 2023                  
Tendered volume, mln SEK 750 +/- 750                  
Volume offered, mln SEK 540                  
Volume bought, mln SEK 540                  
Number of bids 6                  
Number of accepted bids 6                  
                     
Credit Class 1                    
                     
Maturity, Quarter Q1   Maturity, Quarter Q2   Maturity, Quarter Q3   Maturity, Quarter Q4
Volume Offered, mln SEK 300   Volume Offered, mln SEK 0   Volume Offered, mln SEK 100   Volume Offered, mln SEK 0
Volume bought, mln SEK 300   Volume bought, mln SEK 0   Volume bought, mln SEK 100   Volume bought, mln SEK 0
Number of bids 3   Number of bids 0   Number of bids 1   Number of bids 0
Number of accepted bids 3   Number of accepted bids 0   Number of accepted bids 1   Number of accepted bids 0
Average DM 0.83   ﻿Average DM -   Average DM 1.5   Average DM -
Lowest accepted DM 0.5   Lowest accepted DM -   Lowest accepted DM 1.5   Lowest accepted DM -
Highest DM 1   Highest DM -   Highest DM 1.5   Highest DM -
% accepted at lowest yield 100.00   % accepted at lowest yield -   % accepted at lowest yield 100.00   % accepted at lowest yield -
                     
Credit Class 2                    
                     
Maturity, Quarter Q1   Maturity, Quarter Q2   Maturity, Quarter Q3   Maturity, Quarter Q4
Volume Offered, mln SEK 0   Volume Offered, mln SEK 40   Volume Offered, mln SEK 0   Volume Offered, mln SEK 100
Volume bought, mln SEK 0   Volume bought, mln SEK 40   Volume bought, mln SEK 0   Volume bought, mln SEK 100
Number of bids 0   Number of bids 1   Number of bids 0   Number of bids 1
Number of accepted bids 0   Number of accepted bids 1   Number of accepted bids 0   Number of accepted bids 1
Average DM -   Average DM 1.5   Average DM -   Average DM 2
Lowest accepted DM -   Lowest accepted DM 1.5   Lowest accepted DM -   Lowest accepted DM 2
Highest DM -   Highest DM 1.5   Highest DM -   Highest DM 2
% accepted at lowest yield -   % accepted at lowest yield 100.00   % accepted at lowest yield 100.00   % accepted at lowest yield 100.00


 


 


 




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Result of Riksbank reversed auctions SEK Municipal Bonds ﻿     Result of Riksbank reversed auctions SEK Municipal Bonds Results of auctions Municipal Bonds                  Aggregate                     Auction date11/10/2020         Maturity2023         Tendered volume, mln SEK750 +/- …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Pacific Ethanol Enters Agreement to Sell Idaho Grain Handling Facilities
Beyond Meat Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Plans to Provide Interim Data from its Ifenprodil Phase 2b/3 ...
Occidental Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Pacific Ethanol Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE: Combined General Meeting of November 10, 2020
Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...