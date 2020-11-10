Result of Riksbank reversed auctions SEK Municipal Bonds
|Results of auctions Municipal Bonds
|Aggregate
|Auction date
|11/10/2020
|Maturity
|2023
|Tendered volume, mln SEK
|750 +/- 750
|Volume offered, mln SEK
|540
|Volume bought, mln SEK
|540
|Number of bids
|6
|Number of accepted bids
|6
|Credit Class 1
|Maturity, Quarter
|Q1
|Maturity, Quarter
|Q2
|Maturity, Quarter
|Q3
|Maturity, Quarter
|Q4
|Volume Offered, mln SEK
|300
|Volume Offered, mln SEK
|0
|Volume Offered, mln SEK
|100
|Volume Offered, mln SEK
|0
|Volume bought, mln SEK
|300
|Volume bought, mln SEK
|0
|Volume bought, mln SEK
|100
|Volume bought, mln SEK
|0
|Number of bids
|3
|Number of bids
|0
|Number of bids
|1
|Number of bids
|0
|Number of accepted bids
|3
|Number of accepted bids
|0
|Number of accepted bids
|1
|Number of accepted bids
|0
|Average DM
|0.83
|Average DM
|-
|Average DM
|1.5
|Average DM
|-
|Lowest accepted DM
|0.5
|Lowest accepted DM
|-
|Lowest accepted DM
|1.5
|Lowest accepted DM
|-
|Highest DM
|1
|Highest DM
|-
|Highest DM
|1.5
|Highest DM
|-
|% accepted at lowest yield
|100.00
|% accepted at lowest yield
|-
|% accepted at lowest yield
|100.00
|% accepted at lowest yield
|-
|Credit Class 2
|Maturity, Quarter
|Q1
|Maturity, Quarter
|Q2
|Maturity, Quarter
|Q3
|Maturity, Quarter
|Q4
|Volume Offered, mln SEK
|0
|Volume Offered, mln SEK
|40
|Volume Offered, mln SEK
|0
|Volume Offered, mln SEK
|100
|Volume bought, mln SEK
|0
|Volume bought, mln SEK
|40
|Volume bought, mln SEK
|0
|Volume bought, mln SEK
|100
|Number of bids
|0
|Number of bids
|1
|Number of bids
|0
|Number of bids
|1
|Number of accepted bids
|0
|Number of accepted bids
|1
|Number of accepted bids
|0
|Number of accepted bids
|1
|Average DM
|-
|Average DM
|1.5
|Average DM
|-
|Average DM
|2
|Lowest accepted DM
|-
|Lowest accepted DM
|1.5
|Lowest accepted DM
|-
|Lowest accepted DM
|2
|Highest DM
|-
|Highest DM
|1.5
|Highest DM
|-
|Highest DM
|2
|% accepted at lowest yield
|-
|% accepted at lowest yield
|100.00
|% accepted at lowest yield
|100.00
|% accepted at lowest yield
|100.00
