 

Clean Power Capital Corp. Hydrogen Fuel’s Future Is Brighter Under a Joe Biden USA Presidency

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE)(FWB: 2K6)(OTC: QILFF) (“Clean Power or the “Company” or "MOVE"). The Company’s 90 percent owned subsidiary PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling Corp. (“PowerTap”) is pleased to provide commentary on the impact of the election of Joe Biden as the next President of the United States.

With the expectation that President-elect Biden will take office in January 2021, the USA clean energy industry has reacted with enthusiasm and hope.

It is expected that the USA (under President-elect Biden) will rejoin the Paris Accord United Nation’s climate change agreement to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and President-elect Biden has stated that the USA federal government will invest significantly in clean energy and related infrastructure including hydrogen infrastructure (https://joebiden.com/climate-plan/).

American Council on Renewable Energy (Acore) CEO Greg Wetstone called the election “historic” and one that would create “the clean energy future that Americans want, and scientists say we need”1.

“PowerTap is pleased that the President-elect has an aggressive plan for clean energy adoption, including for hydrogen.” said Raghu KIlambi, CEO of PowerTap. “As the US federal government has previously invested in the PowerTap technology, we are optimistic that we will have a seat at the table when USA clean energy/ hydrogen infrastructure spending initiatives are designed.”

About PowerTap

The Company acquired a 90 percent interest in PowerTap on October 27, 2020 (see the Company’s news release on October 28, 2020). PowerTap is leading the charge to build out cost-effective hydrogen fueling infrastructure through its environmentally friendly intellectual property, product design for the modularized and lowest tier production cost of hydrogen, and launch plan.   PowerTap technology-based hydrogen fueling stations are located in private enterprises and public stations (near LAX airport) in California, Texas, Massachusetts, and Maryland. Additional information about PowerTap may be found at its website at http://www.powertapfuels.com

ABOUT CLEAN POWER CAPITAL CORP.

Clean Power is an investment company, that specializes in investing into private and public companies opportunistically that may be engaged in a variety of industries, with a current focus in the health and renewable energy industries. In particular, the investment mandate is focused on high return investment opportunities, the ability to achieve a reasonable rate of capital appreciation and to seek liquidity in our investments. A copy of Clean Power’s amended and restated investment policy may be found under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com.

