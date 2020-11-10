SAN CARLOS, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cyber-security solutions globally, has released its cyber-security predictions for 2021; detailing the key security challenges that organizations will face over the next year.

More COVID-19 related attacks, developments in malware and cyber-conflicts, and new threats to 5G and the Internet of Things predicted to top organizations’ security agendas during the next 12 months

Check Point states that the effects of the changes introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic will continue to be a key focus for organizations’ IT and security teams. 81% of enterprises have adopted mass remote working for their employees, with 74% planning to enable it permanently. The company is also warning of emerging ransomware and botnet threats, and the challenges of securing new 5G networks and the explosion in connected devices it will power.

“The COVID-19 pandemic derailed business-as-usual for virtually every organization, forcing them to set aside their existing business and strategic plans, and quickly pivot to delivering secure remote connectivity at massive scale for their workforces. Security teams also had to deal with escalating threats to their new cloud deployments, as hackers sought to take advantage of the pandemic’s disruption: 71% of security professionals reported an increase in cyber-threats since lockdowns started,” said Dr. Dorit Dor, Vice President of Products at Check Point Software Technologies.

“One of the few predictable things about cyber-security is that threat actors will always seek to take advantage of major events or changes – such as COVID-19, or the introduction of 5G – for their own gain. To stay ahead of threats, organizations must be proactive and leave no part of their attack surface unprotected or unmonitored, or they risk becoming the next victim of sophisticated, targeted attacks.”

Check Point’s cyber-security predictions for 2021 are broken down into three categories: COVID-19 related developments; malware, privacy and cyber-conflicts; and emerging 5G and IoT platforms.