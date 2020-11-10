 

Equifax Canada Launches a New Fraud Prevention Platform as the Fraud Rate Continues to Increase Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.11.2020, 12:00  |  45   |   |   

– Luminate can help businesses identify potential fraud and may reduce future fraud losses –

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equifax Canada reports that the application fraud rate rose by 43 per cent and the deposit account fraud rate rose by 53 per cent peaking in April and May respectively. To fight new account fraud, the company today released Luminate, a cloud-based fraud prevention platform using machine learning analytics and rich data insights to help fraud managers prevent fraud and avoid losses that directly impact their bottom line.

“Fraudsters are quick to take advantage when they detect weaknesses, which is particularly true now when businesses are grappling with COVID-19,” said Carl Davies, Equifax Canada’s Head of Fraud and Identity. “Most companies today are still using legacy platforms that cannot keep pace with fraudsters using advanced technologies. Luminate anticipates and uncovers fraud insights in a way that legacy systems simply cannot. Our new fraud prevention platform is designed to help businesses of all sizes across all industries. It leverages a proprietary database contributed to and used by over 35 Canadian financial and lending institutions.”

Equifax assessed over 21 million credit applications in 2019, helping to stop $1.5 billion in potential fraud losses for financial institutions, telecommunication providers, government, mortgage and automotive lenders, and insurance providers. As the pace of fraud continues to accelerate, Luminate can help companies specifically target application fraud using machine learning analytics to proactively detect emerging fraud patterns and can allow risk managers to uncover fraud before it happens.

With the Luminate fraud prevention platform, companies of any size can:

  • Minimize operational fraud risk by eliminating manual processes. The fraud prevention platform helps businesses identify and evaluate potential risks in real time using rich data, which saves time and money versus manually tracking applications.

  • Enhance data visualization with link analysis. Luminate can accommodate a variety of third-party data sources (like device and email) to help fraud managers stay ahead of the evolving trends and adjust their fraud prevention strategies.

  • Gain deeper insight into fraud activity. Luminate seamlessly connects multiple internal, external and consumer-supplied data, attributes and scores. This provides deeper insights into fraud activity displayed in easy-to-read graph form that pinpoint red flags, which may be impacting costs.

“Businesses realize that fraud is costing them money they cannot afford to lose during these difficult times,” added Davies. “Finding new customers, and then growing and protecting those relationships, begins at the application stage. The entry point for a customer however, may also be the front door for a fraudster. The Luminate fraud prevention platform, with the support of our fraud consulting team, can help stop fraud before it happens and reduce losses at a time when companies need to focus on their bottom line.”

About Equifax
Equifax is a global information solutions company that uses unique data, innovative analytics, technology and industry expertise to power organizations and individuals around the world by transforming knowledge into insights that help make more informed business and personal decisions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., Equifax operates or has investments in 24 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region. It is a member of Standard & Poor's (S&P) 500 Index, and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol EFX. Equifax employs approximately 11,000 employees worldwide. For more information, visit Equifax.ca and follow the company’s news on LinkedIn.

Contact:

Andrew Findlater
SELECT Public Relations
afindlater@selectpr.ca
(647) 444-1197

Tom Carroll
Equifax Canada, Media Relations
MediaRelationsCanada@equifax.com
(416) 227-5290


Equifax Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Equifax Canada Launches a New Fraud Prevention Platform as the Fraud Rate Continues to Increase Amid COVID-19 Pandemic – Luminate can help businesses identify potential fraud and may reduce future fraud losses –TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Equifax Canada reports that the application fraud rate rose by 43 per cent and the deposit account fraud rate …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Pacific Ethanol Enters Agreement to Sell Idaho Grain Handling Facilities
Beyond Meat Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Plans to Provide Interim Data from its Ifenprodil Phase 2b/3 ...
Occidental Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Pacific Ethanol Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE: Combined General Meeting of November 10, 2020
Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.02.20
5
Equifax Inc.