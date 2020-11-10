RepliCel Announces a Binding Term Sheet For Strategic Investment and U.S. Partnership

Transaction represents RepliCel’s entrance i nto the U.S. market



Investment terms minimize dilution and puts RepliCel on-track for US FDA marketing approvals of the RepliCel Dermal Injector Product Line

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RepliCel Life Sciences Inc. (OTCPK: REPCF) (TSXV: RP) (FRA:P6P2) (“RepliCel” or the “Company”), a company developing next-generation technologies in aesthetics and orthopedics, announced today its intent to enter into a strategic partnership with MainPointe Pharmaceuticals (“MainPointe”) headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

The Company has signed a binding term sheet with MainPointe for an investment of CAD $2,700,000 and a limited term distribution partnership for RepliCel’s dermal injector and consumables (the “RepliCel Injector Product Line”) in the United States. As part of the partnership, MainPointe has agreed to pay all costs related to securing FDA approvals to launch the RepliCel Injector Product Line in the U.S. market.

The partnership with MainPointe would represent RepliCel’s first footprint in the U.S. market and the Company’s second distribution partnership for its near-commercial RepliCel Injector Product Line. RepliCel’s partner, YOFOTO (China) Health is committed to being the distributor of the RepliCel Injector Product Line in Greater China, where it will first launch in Hong Kong after either European or American regulatory approval is obtained and registered in the Chinese territory. This regulatory registration will also trigger a $500,000 milestone payment to RepliCel.

Lee Buckler, CEO of RepliCel commented, “We are very pleased with the opportunity this partnership with a US-based shareholder and experienced healthcare distributor represents. The injection of capital from MainPointe will finance both the European and U.S. commercialization of our Dermal Injector Product Line, as well as completing the final steps needed to prepare for clinical testing of our skin and tendon regeneration cell therapy products in Japan. In combination with YOFOTO’s product development activity in China, we believe this represents a very significant series of milestones over the coming months.”