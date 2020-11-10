 

RepliCel Announces a Binding Term Sheet For Strategic Investment and U.S. Partnership

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.11.2020, 12:00  |  102   |   |   
  • Transaction represents RepliCel’s entrance into the U.S. market
  • Investment terms minimize dilution and puts RepliCel on-track for US FDA marketing approvals of the RepliCel Dermal Injector Product Line

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RepliCel Life Sciences Inc. (OTCPK: REPCF) (TSXV: RP) (FRA:P6P2) (“RepliCel” or the “Company”), a company developing next-generation technologies in aesthetics and orthopedics, announced today its intent to enter into a strategic partnership with MainPointe Pharmaceuticals (“MainPointe”) headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

The Company has signed a binding term sheet with MainPointe for an investment of CAD $2,700,000 and a limited term distribution partnership for RepliCel’s dermal injector and consumables (the “RepliCel Injector Product Line”) in the United States. As part of the partnership, MainPointe has agreed to pay all costs related to securing FDA approvals to launch the RepliCel Injector Product Line in the U.S. market.

The partnership with MainPointe would represent RepliCel’s first footprint in the U.S. market and the Company’s second distribution partnership for its near-commercial RepliCel Injector Product Line. RepliCel’s partner, YOFOTO (China) Health is committed to being the distributor of the RepliCel Injector Product Line in Greater China, where it will first launch in Hong Kong after either European or American regulatory approval is obtained and registered in the Chinese territory. This regulatory registration will also trigger a $500,000 milestone payment to RepliCel.

Lee Buckler, CEO of RepliCel commented, “We are very pleased with the opportunity this partnership with a US-based shareholder and experienced healthcare distributor represents. The injection of capital from MainPointe will finance both the European and U.S. commercialization of our Dermal Injector Product Line, as well as completing the final steps needed to prepare for clinical testing of our skin and tendon regeneration cell therapy products in Japan. In combination with YOFOTO’s product development activity in China, we believe this represents a very significant series of milestones over the coming months.”

Seite 1 von 6
Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

RepliCel Announces a Binding Term Sheet For Strategic Investment and U.S. Partnership Transaction represents RepliCel’s entrance into the U.S. marketInvestment terms minimize dilution and puts RepliCel on-track for US FDA marketing approvals of the RepliCel Dermal Injector Product Line VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Pacific Ethanol Enters Agreement to Sell Idaho Grain Handling Facilities
Beyond Meat Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Plans to Provide Interim Data from its Ifenprodil Phase 2b/3 ...
Occidental Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Pacific Ethanol Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE: Combined General Meeting of November 10, 2020
Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...