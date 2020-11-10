Epazz DeskFlex Desk Scheduling Software Will Release Vaccine Management Solution as Part of COVID Compliance Features

CHICAGO, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Epazz Inc. DeskFlex (OTC: EPAZ), a leading provider of mission-critical cloud-computing software solutions, announced today that DeskFlex's vaccine management solution will help organizations plan and develop COVID-19 vaccination programs among its team members when it is released.

Pharmaceutical companies are working double-time to create a vaccine against the Novel 2019 Coronavirus. One of the leading pharmaceutical companies, Pfizer, developed a vaccine with a promising result of 90% effectivity according to the company's clinical results. Over 43,538 volunteers participated and received two injections within 21 days apart. The company claimed that among the 94 evaluable COVID-19 cases, results revealed that more than 90% effectively prevented the Coronavirus infection. This result exceeded the Food and Drug Administration set a 50% minimum effectiveness bar. This promising result will pave the way for mass vaccinations if FDA approves the final stage of testing.

DeskFlex vaccine management software will facilitate the tracking and management of employees' immunization against the Coronavirus. It allows employees to indicate their vaccination history through the health record management service. With the development of approved COVID-19 vaccines on the way, company administrators can monitor which team member has completed their vaccinations and which employees need a reminder to schedule and receive the COVID-19 vaccine through DeskFlex vaccine management solution.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other collaborative health agencies initiated the Immunization Integration Program (IIP) four years ago. After clinicians found it challenging to keep track and improve adult vaccinations, the program started. The program's goal was to help automate immunization-related tasks with an electronic health record and clinic software systems. Thus, with the digitalization of immunization records and schedules, the program aimed to increase vaccination rates within the adult population and secure these immunization records in cloud-based storage.