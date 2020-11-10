Smarsh Acquires Digital Reasoning, Combining Global Leadership In Artificial Intelligence And Machine Learning With Market Leading Electronic Communications Archiving And Supervision

PORTLAND, Ore. and NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Smarsh, enabling organizations to manage risk and uncover value within their electronic communications, announced the acquisition of Digital Reasoning, a global leader in natural language processing (NLP), artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML), at the 2020 FINRA Artificial Intelligence Virtual Conference. The transaction brings together the leadership of Smarsh in digital communications content capture, archiving, supervision and e-discovery, with Digital Reasoning's leadership in advanced AI/ML powered analytics. The combined company will enable customers to spot risks before they happen, maximize the scalability of supervision teams, and uncover strategic insights from large volumes of data in real-time.

Smarsh manages over 3 billion messages daily across email, social media, mobile/text messaging, instant messaging and collaboration, web, and voice channels. The company has unparalleled expertise in serving global financial institutions and US-based wealth management firms across both the broker-dealer and registered investment adviser (RIA) segments. Smarsh has been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Information Archiving (EIA) since 2015. The report evaluates vendors on their completeness of vision and ability to execute, and in the 2020 edition, Smarsh was placed highest in ability to execute and positioned furthest in completeness of vision.1

Brian Cramer, CEO of Smarsh, said, "Smarsh and Digital Reasoning's combined capabilities equip customers with an entirely new expertise that we are calling 'Communications Intelligence.' Using artificial intelligence and machine learning helps firms more efficiently supervise and mitigate risk at scale, and will now enable them to analyze their electronic communications to uncover business intelligence that can fuel sales and other revenue drivers.