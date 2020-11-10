 

BJ’s Wholesale Club Helps Members Gobble Up Great Savings This Thanksgiving With Free Turkeys and Convenient Shopping Options

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.11.2020, 12:00  |  31   |   |   

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ), a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States, is helping members save money and time this Thanksgiving with a free turkey offer, incredible savings on fresh food and convenient shopping options.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201110005259/en/

BJ’s Wholesale Club is helping members save money and time this Thanksgiving with a free Butterball turkey offer, incredible savings on fresh food and convenient shopping options. (Photo: Business Wire)

BJ’s Wholesale Club is helping members save money and time this Thanksgiving with a free Butterball turkey offer, incredible savings on fresh food and convenient shopping options. (Photo: Business Wire)

BJ’s members can get a free Butterball whole turkey with coupon* when they buy any four qualifying items now through Nov. 25, 2020, while supplies last. For the first time ever, BJ’s free turkey offer is also valid with curbside pickup, pick up in-club, and same-day delivery.

“Our Thanksgiving feasts may look different this year, but we’re helping our members make them just as memorable with free turkey and unbeatable savings on fresh food and groceries,” said Michael Leary, senior vice president, GMM, perishables, grocery and beverages. “Whether shopping in-club or from home, BJ’s members can get everything they need for their favorite Thanksgiving dishes – all at an incredible value.”

To redeem their free turkey coupon, members can choose from over 150 qualifying products, including household essentials like Cascade Platinum ActionPacs Dishwasher Detergent, Pampers Cruisers Diapers, Swiffer Floor Care and Tide Power PODS Laundry Detergent. Shoppers can view a complete list of qualifying items at BJs.com/FreeTurkey.

BJ’s offers everything members need for Thanksgiving, from fresh produce and meat to delicious bakery items and frozen appetizers, in an easy one-stop shop:

Once the feast is over, members can store and savor Thanksgiving leftovers with easy solutions from BJ’s, such as:

BJ’s will also continue its tradition of closing on Thanksgiving to give team members a well-deserved break to rest and recharge. For more than a decade, the retailer has closed its doors on Thanksgiving so that team members can enjoy the holiday with loved ones.

BJ’s has implemented operational procedures to help ensure a safe shopping environment for its members and team members, including enhanced cleaning and sanitation, mandating face coverings, social distancing cues and personal protective equipment for team members.

‘Tis the season for holiday hiring! BJ’s is now hiring for a variety of seasonal, part-time and full-time jobs. BJ’s offers excellent benefits, competitive wages and pay for experience. Plus, club team members hired now through November 21, 2020, can earn a $200 sign-on bonus.** To apply, visit BJs.com/Careers.

Shoppers can learn more about BJ's Wholesale Club by going to www.bjs.com.

*Offer valid for In-Club purchase, Buy Online, Pick Up In-Club, and Same-Day Delivery. Coupon required. Maximum coupon value is $25. No cash value. Coupon valid for (1) Butterball fresh or frozen whole turkey with purchase of (4) qualifying items. Must purchase turkey and all qualifying items in one transaction (a complete list of qualifying items can be found on this page, BJs.com/FreeTurkey). All Organic Butterball turkeys are excluded. Availability and pricing may change and vary by Club. Manufacturer funded. Sales tax may be due on all or part of pre-discounted price. Discount proportionally applied to all participating items. Valid with coupon 11/5/20 - 11/25/20 while supplies last. No rain checks. Limit one per Member.

**$200 sign-on bonus applicable for part-time, full-time and seasonal club team members hired now through November 21, 2020, upon completion of 60 days.

About BJ's Wholesale Club, Inc.

Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States. The company currently operates 219 clubs and 149 BJ's Gas locations in 17 states.

Holiday

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BJ’s Wholesale Club Helps Members Gobble Up Great Savings This Thanksgiving With Free Turkeys and Convenient Shopping Options BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ), a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States, is helping members save money and time this Thanksgiving with a free turkey offer, incredible savings on fresh food and convenient …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces $1.0 Billion Convertible Notes Offering
VF Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Iconic, Global Streetwear Leader Supreme
Service Properties Trust Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Nomad Foods to Acquire Findus Switzerland
GE Healthcare, GenesisCare Partner to Tackle Two Biggest Health Burdens Globally, Deliver Improved ...
Ra Medical Systems Hosts Summit with Vascular Physicians to Monitor Progress on Next-Generation ...
Velodyne Lidar Inc. to Attend Baird’s 2020 Global Industrial Conference
Bristol Myers Squibb Prices $7 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes
Titel
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
A Stronger Coty Emerging in Q1
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.11.20
BJ’s Wholesale Club to Hold Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Conference Call
29.10.20
BJ’s Wholesale Club Expands Buy Online, Pick Up In-Club Service to Include Fresh and Frozen Items
27.10.20
Black Friday Made Easy: BJ’s Wholesale Club Reveals Incredible Deals on the Season’s Must-Have Items with Even More Ways to Shop