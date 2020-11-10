 

LP Building Solutions Announces $300 Million Expansion of Share Repurchase Authorization

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.11.2020, 12:00  |  54   |   |   

LP Building Solutions (“LP”) (NYSE: LPX) today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized an expansion of LP’s share repurchase program under which the company may repurchase up to an additional $300 million of its outstanding common stock.

This is in addition to LP’s existing $200 million authorization announced on Feb. 11, 2020, of which $100 million had been completed as of Nov. 4, 2020.

“LP remains committed to strategically deploying capital in order to drive the greatest value for our shareholders,” said LP Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Brad Southern. “Combined with the previous $200 million authorization, LP’s Board of Directors has approved this new share repurchase authorization as part of our overall capital allocation strategy. This new authorization highlights the Board’s continued confidence in our strategy, our business and outlook, our strong cash flow generation, and our focus on returning capital to shareholders.”

Under the share repurchase program, the company may purchase its common stock from time to time in either the open market or privately negotiated transactions, in accordance with the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About LP Building Solutions

As a leader in high-performance building solutions, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP Building Solutions, NYSE: LPX) manufactures engineered wood building products that meet the demands of builders worldwide. Its extensive offerings include innovative and dependable building products and accessories, such as the LP Structural Solutions portfolio (LP WeatherLogic Air & Water Barrier, LP Legacy Premium Sub-Flooring, LP TechShield Radiant Barrier, LP FlameBlock Fire-Rated Sheathing and more), oriented strand board (OSB), LP TopNotch Sub-Flooring, LP SmartSide Trim & Siding, LP Outdoor Building Solutions, and LP Elements Performance Fencing. In addition to product solutions, LP provides industry-leading service and warranties. Since its founding in 1973, LP has been Building a Better World by helping customers construct beautiful, durable homes. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, LP operates 25 plants across the U.S., Canada, Chile and Brazil. For more information, visit LPCorp.com.

