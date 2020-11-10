Spotify Chief Financial Officer to Present at the RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) announced today that Paul Vogel, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Mr. Vogel is scheduled to appear at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The webcast will be available live and for replay on the Spotify Investor Relations website at http://investors.spotify.com.