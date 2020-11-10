 

Republic Services Increases Investment in Romeo Power as Parties Explore Strategic Alliance; Tim Stuart, Republic’s Chief Operating Officer, to Join Romeo Power Board

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.11.2020, 12:30  |  56   |   |   

Romeo Systems, Inc. (“Romeo Power”), a leader in designing and manufacturing lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles, announced today that Republic Services, Inc. (“Republic Services”) (NYSE: RSG), a leader in recycling and solid waste solutions, has exercised its option to acquire additional shares of Class A common stock in RMG Acquisition Corp. (“RMG”) (NYSE: RMG), representing less than 5% of the currently outstanding shares of RMG. RMG, a special purpose acquisition company, previously announced a definitive agreement for a business combination that would result in Romeo Power becoming a publicly listed company. Republic Services is the second largest recycling and waste disposal company in the United States, with a fleet of more than 16,000 vehicles. Romeo Power and Republic Services continue to actively work on establishing a strategic alliance to support Republic’s comprehensive electrification and sustainability goals and strategy.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201110005263/en/

In addition, Tim Stuart, Chief Operating Officer of Republic Services, will join the Board of Directors of Romeo Power upon Romeo Power’s planned business combination with RMG. “Republic Services is excited to increase our investment in and strengthen our partnership with Romeo Power,” commented Tim Stuart. “The establishment of a strategic alliance is an important component of our fleet electrification strategy and will help drive responsible growth and value creation.”

“We are thrilled to further strengthen our relationship with Republic Services. The company is an incredibly well respected organization with a bold sustainability platform, and we appreciate their vote of confidence in our business,” remarked Lionel Selwood, Jr., Chief Executive Officer of Romeo Power. “Tim Stuart’s expertise in corporate strategy and operations will help Romeo Power expand its electrification technology into waste disposal and other markets.”

Through its industry leading technology and energy dense battery packs, Romeo Power enables large-scale sustainable transportation by delivering safer, longer lasting batteries with shorter charge times. The company has a 7 GWh-capable manufacturing facility in Los Angeles, California. Its core product offering is focused on the battery electric vehicle medium duty short haul and heavy duty long haul trucking markets. The merger between Romeo Power and RMG is expected to close later this year and will result in shares of Romeo Power listing on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “RMO.”

Seite 1 von 3
RMG Acquisition Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Republic Services Increases Investment in Romeo Power as Parties Explore Strategic Alliance; Tim Stuart, Republic’s Chief Operating Officer, to Join Romeo Power Board Romeo Systems, Inc. (“Romeo Power”), a leader in designing and manufacturing lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles, announced today that Republic Services, Inc. (“Republic Services”) (NYSE: RSG), a leader in …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces $1.0 Billion Convertible Notes Offering
Service Properties Trust Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
GE Healthcare, GenesisCare Partner to Tackle Two Biggest Health Burdens Globally, Deliver Improved ...
Velodyne Lidar Inc. to Attend Baird’s 2020 Global Industrial Conference
Bristol Myers Squibb Prices $7 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes
Adobe to Acquire Workfront
SunOpta Announces Agreement to Sell Its Global Ingredients Segment to Amsterdam Commodities N.V.
TechnipFMC ESG Update Presentation
Groupe PSA: A Logo to Express the Spirit of Stellantis
Titel
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
A Stronger Coty Emerging in Q1
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.10.20
Maximaler Profit mit Müll: Die Aktie von Waste Management könnte nicht nur mir gefallen!