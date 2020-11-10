Republic Services Increases Investment in Romeo Power as Parties Explore Strategic Alliance; Tim Stuart, Republic’s Chief Operating Officer, to Join Romeo Power Board

Romeo Systems, Inc. (“Romeo Power”), a leader in designing and manufacturing lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles, announced today that Republic Services, Inc. (“Republic Services”) (NYSE: RSG), a leader in recycling and solid waste solutions, has exercised its option to acquire additional shares of Class A common stock in RMG Acquisition Corp. (“RMG”) (NYSE: RMG), representing less than 5% of the currently outstanding shares of RMG. RMG, a special purpose acquisition company, previously announced a definitive agreement for a business combination that would result in Romeo Power becoming a publicly listed company. Republic Services is the second largest recycling and waste disposal company in the United States, with a fleet of more than 16,000 vehicles. Romeo Power and Republic Services continue to actively work on establishing a strategic alliance to support Republic’s comprehensive electrification and sustainability goals and strategy.

In addition, Tim Stuart, Chief Operating Officer of Republic Services, will join the Board of Directors of Romeo Power upon Romeo Power’s planned business combination with RMG. “Republic Services is excited to increase our investment in and strengthen our partnership with Romeo Power,” commented Tim Stuart. “The establishment of a strategic alliance is an important component of our fleet electrification strategy and will help drive responsible growth and value creation.”

“We are thrilled to further strengthen our relationship with Republic Services. The company is an incredibly well respected organization with a bold sustainability platform, and we appreciate their vote of confidence in our business,” remarked Lionel Selwood, Jr., Chief Executive Officer of Romeo Power. “Tim Stuart’s expertise in corporate strategy and operations will help Romeo Power expand its electrification technology into waste disposal and other markets.”

Through its industry leading technology and energy dense battery packs, Romeo Power enables large-scale sustainable transportation by delivering safer, longer lasting batteries with shorter charge times. The company has a 7 GWh-capable manufacturing facility in Los Angeles, California. Its core product offering is focused on the battery electric vehicle medium duty short haul and heavy duty long haul trucking markets. The merger between Romeo Power and RMG is expected to close later this year and will result in shares of Romeo Power listing on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “RMO.”