DPW Holdings to Expand Its Gresham Worldwide Global Defense Business with Agreement to Acquire Relec Electronics Ltd in the UK

DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) a diversified holding company (“ DPW ,” or the “ Company ”) announced that its global defense business, Gresham Worldwide, Inc. (“ Gresham Worldwide ”), has agreed to acquire Relec Electronics Ltd. (“ Relec ”), based in England. The transaction is structured as a stock purchase under which Gresham Worldwide has agreed to pay approximately $3,930,000 in cash at closing with additional contingent cash payments up to approximately $655,000 based on Relec’s future financial performance. Closing of the transaction is expected to occur on November 20, 2020.

Relec, established in 1978, is an English supplier of power conversion and display technology products in the industrial, rail transportation and emerging electronic markets. Gresham Worldwide’s English subsidiary, Gresham Power Electronics, has been designing and manufacturing highly reliable power electronics for naval and industrial markets for more than fifty years. The acquisition of Relec will enhance Gresham Worldwide’s presence in the U.K. and Europe and considerably broaden its product portfolio, including high-quality power conversion and display product offerings. This strategic business combination will provide Relec opportunities to offer value-added services to its blue-chip customer base, while enabling Gresham Power Electronics to expand into rail and other industrial markets.

The acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive and includes approximately $1.2 million of net tangible assets. Relec recorded revenue of approximately $7 million and, excluding one-time discretionary items, adjusted pretax income of approximately $1.1 million for its fiscal year ended February 29, 2020. Like many other companies across the globe, the COVID-19 pandemic has put downward pressure on Relec’s financial results since March 2020, which resulted in an approximate 20% decrease in revenue for the six months ended August 31, 2020. However, based upon a strong backlog of orders and Relec’s exceptional customer relationships, the Company believes the recent decrease in revenue will be short-lived and that, beginning in 2021, Relec will be well positioned for solid, long-term financial performance.