 

Huhtamäki Oyj - Managers' Transactions

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.11.2020, 12:15  |  22   |   |   

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 10.11.2020 AT 13:15

Huhtamäki Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Le Lay, Eric
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Huhtamäki Oyj
LEI: 5493007050SJVMXN6L29

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 5493007050SJVMXN6L29_20201110101631_4
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-11-06
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000459
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 110 Unit price: 45 EUR
(2): Volume: 57 Unit price: 45 EUR
(3): Volume: 107 Unit price: 45 EUR
(4): Volume: 124 Unit price: 45 EUR
(5): Volume: 2,777 Unit price: 45 EUR
(6): Volume: 200 Unit price: 45 EUR
(7): Volume: 73 Unit price: 45 EUR
(8): Volume: 616 Unit price: 45 EUR
(9): Volume: 600 Unit price: 45 EUR
(10): Volume: 815 Unit price: 45 EUR
(11): Volume: 41 Unit price: 45 EUR
(12): Volume: 477 Unit price: 45 EUR
(13): Volume: 5 Unit price: 45 EUR
(14): Volume: 260 Unit price: 45 EUR
(15): Volume: 200 Unit price: 45 EUR
(16): Volume: 14 Unit price: 45 EUR
(17): Volume: 12 Unit price: 45 EUR
(18): Volume: 422 Unit price: 45 EUR
(19): Volume: 19 Unit price: 45 EUR
(20): Volume: 14 Unit price: 45 EUR
(21): Volume: 106 Unit price: 45 EUR
(22): Volume: 9 Unit price: 45 EUR
(23): Volume: 109 Unit price: 45 EUR
(24): Volume: 23 Unit price: 45 EUR
(25): Volume: 274 Unit price: 45 EUR
(26): Volume: 150 Unit price: 45.02 EUR
(27): Volume: 54 Unit price: 45.02 EUR
(28): Volume: 150 Unit price: 45 EUR
(29): Volume: 32 Unit price: 45 EUR
(30): Volume: 60 Unit price: 45 EUR
(31): Volume: 90 Unit price: 45 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(31): Volume: 8,000 Volume weighted average price: 45.00051 EUR

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ
Global Communications

Huhtamaki is a key global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world, enabling wellbeing and convenience. Our innovative products protect on-the-go and on-the-shelf food and beverages, ensuring hygiene and safety, and help prevent food waste. We embed sustainability in everything we do. We are committed to achieving carbon neutral production and designing all our products to be recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2030.

We are a participant in the UN Global Compact and as of 2020, we received an MSCI ESG Rating of A, on a scale of AAA ─ CCC. To play our part in managing climate change, we have committed to set science-based targets through the Science Based Targets initiative. Huhtamaki has been awarded the Silver medal by EcoVadis for performance in sustainability.

With 100 years of history and a strong Nordic heritage we operate in 35 countries and 81 sites around the world. Our values Care Dare Deliver guide our decisions and help our team of 18,600 employees make a difference where it matters. Our 2019 net sales totaled EUR 3.4 billion. Huhtamaki Group is headquartered in Espoo, Finland and our parent company, Huhtamäki Oyj, is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Find out more about how we are protecting food, people and the planet on www.huhtamaki.com.


Huhtamaki Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Huhtamäki Oyj - Managers' Transactions HUHTAMÄKI OYJ MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 10.11.2020 AT 13:15 Huhtamäki Oyj - Managers' Transactions____________________________________________ Person subject to the notification requirementName: Le Lay, EricPosition: Other senior managerIssuer: …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Pacific Ethanol Enters Agreement to Sell Idaho Grain Handling Facilities
Beyond Meat Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Plans to Provide Interim Data from its Ifenprodil Phase 2b/3 ...
Occidental Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Pacific Ethanol Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE: Combined General Meeting of November 10, 2020
Kandi Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Labrador Gold Announces Discovery of Visible Gold in Quartz Vein at Kingsway
Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:20 Uhr
Huhtamäki Oyj - Managers' Transactions
08:00 Uhr
Huhtamaki publishes its first stakeholder report on what is needed to design for circularity
04.11.20
Huhtamäki Oyj - Managers' Transactions
02.11.20
Mars, with SABIC and Huhtamaki, Introduces Recycled Content into Pet Food Packaging to Support a Circular Economy
26.10.20
Huhtamäki Oyj - Managers' Transactions
22.10.20
Huhtamäki Oyj’s Interim Report January 1–September 30, 2020: Strong profitability improvement
19.10.20
Food System 6 and Huhtamaki announce circular economy start-up program participants
12.10.20
Huhtamaki donation helps clean plastics from the Mithi River in Mumbai, India