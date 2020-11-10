Huhtamäki Oyj - Managers' Transactions

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 5493007050SJVMXN6L29_20201110101631_4

Transaction date: 2020-11-06

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009000459

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 110 Unit price: 45 EUR

(2): Volume: 57 Unit price: 45 EUR

(3): Volume: 107 Unit price: 45 EUR

(4): Volume: 124 Unit price: 45 EUR

(5): Volume: 2,777 Unit price: 45 EUR

(6): Volume: 200 Unit price: 45 EUR

(7): Volume: 73 Unit price: 45 EUR

(8): Volume: 616 Unit price: 45 EUR

(9): Volume: 600 Unit price: 45 EUR

(10): Volume: 815 Unit price: 45 EUR

(11): Volume: 41 Unit price: 45 EUR

(12): Volume: 477 Unit price: 45 EUR

(13): Volume: 5 Unit price: 45 EUR

(14): Volume: 260 Unit price: 45 EUR

(15): Volume: 200 Unit price: 45 EUR

(16): Volume: 14 Unit price: 45 EUR

(17): Volume: 12 Unit price: 45 EUR

(18): Volume: 422 Unit price: 45 EUR

(19): Volume: 19 Unit price: 45 EUR

(20): Volume: 14 Unit price: 45 EUR

(21): Volume: 106 Unit price: 45 EUR

(22): Volume: 9 Unit price: 45 EUR

(23): Volume: 109 Unit price: 45 EUR

(24): Volume: 23 Unit price: 45 EUR

(25): Volume: 274 Unit price: 45 EUR

(26): Volume: 150 Unit price: 45.02 EUR

(27): Volume: 54 Unit price: 45.02 EUR

(28): Volume: 150 Unit price: 45 EUR

(29): Volume: 32 Unit price: 45 EUR

(30): Volume: 60 Unit price: 45 EUR

(31): Volume: 90 Unit price: 45 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(31): Volume: 8,000 Volume weighted average price: 45.00051 EUR

