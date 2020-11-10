Reykjavik Energy (OR) has repaid subordinated bonds issued by the company‘s owners in 2011, with a maturity of 15 years. The repayment is in accordance with a press release issued by OR from July 7th 2020, regarding the refinancing of loans from owners. The repayment amounted to approximately 5.7bn ISK.

OR has had discussions with the Nordic Investment Bank (NIB) regarding an 80m USD loan agreement for 15 years to finance a number of the company´s environmental projects.