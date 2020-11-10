 

DGAP-News Immunic, Inc. to Participate in Investor and Scientific Conferences in November

NEW YORK, November 10, 2020 - Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, today announced management's participation in the following investor and scientific conferences in November:

- November 16-18: Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference. Daniel Vitt, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and President of Immunic, will present a company overview on Tuesday, November 17, at 10:40 am ET. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the "Events and Presentations" section of Immunic's website at: ir.imux.com/events-and-presentations. An archived replay will be available on the company's website for a period of 90 days after the conference.

- November 17-18: Crohn's & Colitis Foundation's IBD INNOVATE: Product Development for Crohn's & Colitis(TM) Conference. Hella Kohlhof, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Immunic, will attend this virtual conference.

About Immunic, Inc.
Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. Immunic is developing three small molecule products: its lead development program, IMU-838, is a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH and exhibits a host-based antiviral effect; IMU-935 is an inverse agonist of RORγt; and IMU-856 targets the restoration of the intestinal barrier function. Immunic announced positive results from its phase 2 EMPhASIS trial of IMU-838 in patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, reporting achievement of both primary and key secondary endpoints with high statistical significance. IMU-838 is also in phase 2 clinical development for ulcerative colitis and COVID-19, with an additional phase 2 trial considered in Crohn's disease. An investigator-sponsored proof-of-concept clinical trial for IMU-838 in primary sclerosing cholangitis is ongoing at the Mayo Clinic. For further information, please visit: www.imux.com.

