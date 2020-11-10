Karuna Therapeutics to Present at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX), an innovative clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies with the potential to transform the lives of people with disabling and potentially fatal neuropsychiatric disorders, today announced that senior management will participate in a fireside chat at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 2:40 p.m. EST.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Investor Relations page of Karuna’s website at investors.karunatx.com. A replay of the webcast will also be archived for up to 90 days on Karuna’s website following the conference.