 

Lindsay Corporation Announces CEO Succession

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.11.2020, 12:45  |  31   |   |   

Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN), a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology, today announced the retirement of Tim Hassinger from his position as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board of Directors, effective December 31, 2020. The company further announced that its Board of Directors, pursuant to its succession plan, has appointed Randy Wood, who currently serves as Chief Operating Officer, to succeed Hassinger as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2021.

Hassinger joined Lindsay in October 2017 as President and Chief Executive Officer. During his leadership, the company achieved significant cost savings, process enhancements, and overall improvement in operating margin through the Foundation for Growth initiative.

“It has been a tremendous experience to have been part of Lindsay’s transformational journey with such an exceptional team,” said Hassinger. “Randy has been a partner in leading the Foundation for Growth initiative. He understands the business and company really well, and I am confident that he is going to be an excellent CEO.”

Speaking about the succession, Lindsay’s Chairman of the Board, Michael Nahl, said, “On behalf of the Board of Directors, we are extremely thankful to Tim for leading the company through its pivotal transformation. We are a significantly stronger company today as a result of his strategic vision and focus on creating a company culture that empowers our employees to grow professionally within dynamic cooperative teams. In addition to enhancing the company’s ability to deliver value to shareholders through improved financial performance, Tim has developed a remarkably talented Leadership Team and he supported our growth of environmental, social and charitable initiatives while strengthening our commitment to diversity and inclusion throughout our company. Tim’s remarkable accomplishments have positioned Lindsay for further growth and success under Randy Wood’s leadership. Randy is well prepared to lead our organization to continuing success.”

Since joining Lindsay in 2008, Wood, 48, has served in a variety of leadership roles of increasing responsibility. Wood currently serves as Chief Operating Officer, a position in which he is responsible for the company’s financial results and overall operations. Prior to this, Wood previously held key positions leading the company’s irrigation business. He played a significant role in growing our international irrigation business, building capabilities through innovation and technology and creating key relationships across the globe.

Seite 1 von 2
Lindsay Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lindsay Corporation Announces CEO Succession Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN), a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology, today announced the retirement of Tim Hassinger from his position as President and Chief Executive Officer and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces $1.0 Billion Convertible Notes Offering
Service Properties Trust Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
GE Healthcare, GenesisCare Partner to Tackle Two Biggest Health Burdens Globally, Deliver Improved ...
Velodyne Lidar Inc. to Attend Baird’s 2020 Global Industrial Conference
Bristol Myers Squibb Prices $7 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes
Adobe to Acquire Workfront
SunOpta Announces Agreement to Sell Its Global Ingredients Segment to Amsterdam Commodities N.V.
TechnipFMC ESG Update Presentation
Groupe PSA: A Logo to Express the Spirit of Stellantis
Titel
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
A Stronger Coty Emerging in Q1
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.11.20
Lindsay Corporation to Discuss Key Innovation Strategies at Virtual Investor Event
22.10.20
Lindsay Corporation Reports Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results
21.10.20
Lindsay Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend