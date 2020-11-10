Lindsay Corporation Announces CEO Succession

Hassinger joined Lindsay in October 2017 as President and Chief Executive Officer. During his leadership, the company achieved significant cost savings, process enhancements, and overall improvement in operating margin through the Foundation for Growth initiative.

Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN), a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology, today announced the retirement of Tim Hassinger from his position as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board of Directors, effective December 31, 2020. The company further announced that its Board of Directors, pursuant to its succession plan, has appointed Randy Wood, who currently serves as Chief Operating Officer, to succeed Hassinger as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2021.

“It has been a tremendous experience to have been part of Lindsay’s transformational journey with such an exceptional team,” said Hassinger. “Randy has been a partner in leading the Foundation for Growth initiative. He understands the business and company really well, and I am confident that he is going to be an excellent CEO.”

Speaking about the succession, Lindsay’s Chairman of the Board, Michael Nahl, said, “On behalf of the Board of Directors, we are extremely thankful to Tim for leading the company through its pivotal transformation. We are a significantly stronger company today as a result of his strategic vision and focus on creating a company culture that empowers our employees to grow professionally within dynamic cooperative teams. In addition to enhancing the company’s ability to deliver value to shareholders through improved financial performance, Tim has developed a remarkably talented Leadership Team and he supported our growth of environmental, social and charitable initiatives while strengthening our commitment to diversity and inclusion throughout our company. Tim’s remarkable accomplishments have positioned Lindsay for further growth and success under Randy Wood’s leadership. Randy is well prepared to lead our organization to continuing success.”

Since joining Lindsay in 2008, Wood, 48, has served in a variety of leadership roles of increasing responsibility. Wood currently serves as Chief Operating Officer, a position in which he is responsible for the company’s financial results and overall operations. Prior to this, Wood previously held key positions leading the company’s irrigation business. He played a significant role in growing our international irrigation business, building capabilities through innovation and technology and creating key relationships across the globe.