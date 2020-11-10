Tortoise Announces Modification to Non-Fundamental Investment Policy for TYG to Position for the Future of Energy

Tortoise today announces that in order to provide Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (TYG) the ability to increase exposure to renewables and power infrastructure companies, the Board approved a non-fundamental investment policy change eliminating the requirement to invest a specific percentage of total assets in MLPs and midstream equities. This change will be effective 60-days after providing written notice to stockholders.

Current and target TYG portfolio, highlighting the planned strategic shift in the fund's allocations. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Positioning for the Future of Energy

“The world is facing competing challenges of meeting growing energy demand while simultaneously reducing global CO 2 emissions,” said Matt Sallee, President - Tortoise. “This is leading to a massive disruption around how energy is delivered and consumed. We are convinced the best way to meet the conflicting needs is not an either-or solution. Low- or zero-carbon renewables and natural gas are needed, to work in concert, to replace heavy carbon energy sources. This creates a secular tailwind benefiting renewables and natural gas as they displace coal. As the energy sector and the companies that comprise it evolve, we think it’s in the best interest of our stockholders for the funds to be in a position to benefit from the energy evolution.”

As of October 31, 2020, approximately 15% of TYG was allocated to renewable and power infrastructure along with energy technology companies. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NTG) has a similar allocation.

Furthermore, the midstream companies in each portfolio are actively participating in the energy evolution including exporting low carbon gas and propane to allow developing markets to reduce their dependence on coal, transporting renewable natural gas and renewable diesel, and integrating renewable power into operations.

Below is the current and target TYG portfolio, highlighting the planned strategic shift in the fund’s allocations.