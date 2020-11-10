Square, Inc. Announces Pricing of $1.0 Billion Convertible Notes Offering

The Notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of Square. The 2026 Notes will not bear interest and the principal will not accrete. The 2027 Notes will bear interest at a rate of 0.25% per year and will be payable semi-annually in arrears on May 1 and November 1 of each year, beginning on May 1, 2021. The 2026 Notes will mature on May 1, 2026 and the 2027 Notes will mature on November 1, 2027, in each case, unless earlier repurchased, redeemed or converted.

Square, Inc. (“Square”) (NYSE:SQ) today announced the pricing of $500 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2026 (the “2026 Notes”) and $500 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2027 (the “2027 Notes” and, together with the 2026 Notes, the “Notes”) in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Act”). Square also granted the initial purchasers of the Notes a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $75 million aggregate principal amount of 2026 Notes and up to an additional $75 million aggregate principal amount of 2027 Notes, in each case, solely to cover over-allotments, if any. The sale of the Notes to the initial purchasers is expected to settle on November 13, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions, and is expected to result in approximately $983.7 million in net proceeds to Square (or approximately $1,131.4 million if the initial purchasers exercise their over-allotment options in full) after deducting the initial purchasers’ discount and estimated offering expenses payable by Square.

Square expects to use approximately $49.0 million of the net proceeds of the offering of the Notes to pay the cost of the convertible note hedge transactions described below, after such cost is partially offset by the proceeds of the warrant transactions described below, to raise the effective conversion price of the Notes from Square’s perspective, and to use the remaining proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes.

The initial conversion rate for each series of the Notes is 3.3430 shares of Square’s Class A common stock (“Class A common stock”) per $1,000 principal amount of such Notes (which is equivalent to an initial conversion price of approximately $299.13 per share. Prior to the close of business on the business day immediately preceding February 1, 2026, in the case of the 2026 Notes, and prior to the close of business on the business day immediately preceding August 1, 2027, in the case of the 2027 Notes, the Notes will be convertible at the option of the noteholders only upon the satisfaction of specified conditions and during certain periods. On or after February 1, 2026, to the close of business on the second scheduled trading day preceding May 1, 2026, the 2026 Notes will be convertible at the option of the noteholders at any time regardless of these conditions. On or after August 1, 2027, to the close of business on the second scheduled trading day preceding November 1, 2027, the 2027 Notes will be convertible at the option of the noteholders at any time regardless of these conditions. Conversions of the Notes will be settled in cash, shares of Class A common stock, or a combination thereof, at Square’s election. The last reported sale price of the Class A common stock on November 9, 2020 was $184.08 per share.