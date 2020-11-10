 

NICE Actimize X-Sight Wins FTF News “Best Financial Crime Prevention Technology” Award for Third Consecutive Year

For the third consecutive year, NICE Actimize, a NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) business and the industry leader in Autonomous Financial Crime Management, was named “Best Financial Crime Prevention Technology” category winner in Financial Technologies Forum / FTF News 2020 Technology Innovation Awards. The final award winners for this year’s competition were determined by votes cast online by FTF News’ readers and industry participants. The 2020 FTF Technology Innovation Awards honor software, services and systems that help firms withstand an onslaught of state-of-the-art financial crime.

Offering the industry’s broadest line of financial crime-fighting solutions, NICE Actimize excelled this past year with important updates to Autonomous Financial Crime Management, including its cloud-based X-Sight Financial Crime Risk Management Platform-as-a-Service which offers a single, unified, cost-effective way for financial service organizations to rapidly innovate and introduce new services while supporting best-in-class financial crime, risk and compliance management capabilities.

The award-winning X-Sight Platform-as-a-Service stays ahead of money laundering, fraud and financial crime activities with better, faster ways to identify new attack vector patterns, recognizing activity associated with these patterns, and taking appropriate action when a pattern of interest is identified.

Craig Costigan, CEO, NICE Actimize, said, "As financial services organizations adapt to changing patterns in financial crime, the X-Sight Financial Crime Risk platform provides a host of benefits, including its data-driven, machine-led analytics, and allows them to adapt and scale to meet growing operational requirements. We thank the readers of FTF News for their continuing confidence in our financial crime risk solutions and platforms.”

Maureen Lowe, Founder and President, FTF News, said, “This year’s competition was one of our largest awards competitions ever, featuring more than 75 nominated organizations. Congratulations to those firms, such as NICE Actimize, that demonstrated leadership and innovation in a highly competitive field during a very challenging time. Our winners should be proud of their accomplishments which also reflect their dedication and service to our industry.”

Also contributing to its leadership in the financial crime category this year, NICE Actimize launched significantly updated versions of the financial crime solutions contained in its Autonomous Financial Crime Management portfolio. Among these were SURVEIL-X, the Industry’s first AI-powered, cloud-native, true holistic surveillance solution suite and CDD-X, the next-generation Know Your Customer/Customer Due Diligence (KYC/CDD) solution which is the latest addition to the Actimize Autonomous AML solution set.

