 

WestRock Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference

WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK), a leading provider of differentiated paper and packaging solutions, today announced its participation in the virtual Stephens 2020 Investment Conference on November 17, 2020. Steve Voorhees, chief executive officer, will present at 11:00 am ET, at which time he will discuss the Company’s business and address other topics that are raised during the discussion. This event will be webcast and available for replay on WestRock’s website, ir.westrock.com.

About WestRock
 WestRock (NYSE: WRK) partners with our customers to provide differentiated paper and packaging solutions that help them win in the marketplace. WestRock’s team members support customers around the world from locations spanning North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Learn more at www.westrock.com.

