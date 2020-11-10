Alexion to Present at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:ALXN) today announced that management will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:

Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference, taking place on Tuesday, November 17 th , 2020 from 10:00-10:30 a.m. ET.

, 2020 from 10:00-10:30 a.m. ET. 3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference, taking place virtually on Tuesday, December 1st, 2020 from 8:50-9:35 a.m. ET.

Audio webcasts of the presentations will be available live at: http://ir.alexion.com. Archived versions of the remarks will also be available through the Company’s website for a limited time following the conferences.

[ALXN-G]

