Alexion to Present at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences
Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)| 10.11.2020, 13:00 | 55 | 0 |
Alexion Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:ALXN) today announced that management will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:
- Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference, taking place on Tuesday, November 17th, 2020 from 10:00-10:30 a.m. ET.
- 3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference, taking place virtually on Tuesday, December 1st, 2020 from 8:50-9:35 a.m. ET.
Audio webcasts of the presentations will be available live at: http://ir.alexion.com. Archived versions of the remarks will also be available through the Company’s website for a limited time following the conferences.
[ALXN-G]
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201110005101/en/Alexion Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0