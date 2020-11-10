 

Accenture Federal Services Wins $90 Million Contract to Help U.S. Air Force with Maintenance Repair and Overhaul Initiative

Accenture Federal Services (AFS), a subsidiary of Accenture (NYSE: ACN), has been awarded a $90 million contract to help the U.S. Air Force develop an integrated capability for planning, scheduling and conducting depot maintenance and to help expand Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) capabilities across logistics and other business domains.

Susan Lawrence, Accenture Federal Services managing director, Armed Forces Sector (Photo: Business Wire)

The Maintenance Repair and Overhaul Initiative+ (MROi+) contract has a four and a half-year performance period.

As part of its work, AFS will develop and implement ERP applications to manage integrated depot maintenance and Air Force working capital fund financials. The solutions will be developed by AFS within the Oracle Enterprise Business Suite and include key modules such as Complex Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul, Discrete Manufacturing, Production and Scheduling, Inventory, and Advanced Supply Chain Planning.

“We are excited to help the Air Force modernize its maintenance and logistics systems that will have a direct impact on enhanced force readiness. Having access to accurate, consistent, and timely data, along with improved business processes, will result in a higher number of mission capable aircraft,” said Vince Vlasho, who leads Accenture Federal Services’ Defense portfolio.

Accenture brings vast private-and public-sector experience with complex ERP systems integration to its work with the Air Force. AFS was recently awarded a contract to establish a new cloud-based common infrastructure for Air Force ERP systems. AFS is also the prime contractor for the Air Force Integrated Personnel and Payroll System to modernize payroll, leave management and core human resources functions for the Air Force.

"We look forward to once again working with the Air Force as it continues to forge the way ahead in bringing commercial solutions to modernize depot business operations. MROi+, as part of Common Services, is a key element to the Air Force cloud enterprise strategy going forward." said Susan Lawrence, Accenture Federal Services managing director, Armed Forces Sector.

About Accenture Federal Services
 Accenture Federal Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Accenture LLP, is a U.S. company with offices in Arlington, Virginia. Accenture’s federal business has served every cabinet-level department and 30 of the largest federal organizations. Accenture Federal Services transforms bold ideas into breakthrough outcomes for clients at defense, intelligence, public safety, civilian and military health organizations. Learn more at www.accenturefederal.com

About Accenture
 Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services—all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 506,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners, and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com

