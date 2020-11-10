 

SQZ Biotech Presents Preclinical Data for SQZ APC and AAC Cellular Vaccine Platforms at SITC 2020, Including First-Time SQZ APC Combination Preclinical Data

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE: SQZ), a cell therapy company developing novel treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, today announced the presentation of first-time preclinical data for SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells (APCs) in combination with immune-oncology compounds in a poster at the 35th Annual Meeting of The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC 2020) virtual poster sessions. A trial-in-progress poster for SQZ-PBMC-HPV-101 and additional posters of preclinical data from two proprietary cell therapy platforms, SQZ APCs and SQZ Activating Antigen Carriers (AACs), will also be presented. The presented data for both SQZ APCs and SQZ AACs summarize the robust CD8 T cell activation observed in the pre-clinical studies, supporting their potential as promising cellular vaccine platforms.

SQZ Posters at SITC 2020 on SQZ APCs

Abstract #140
Session: Cellular Therapies
 PBMC-based Cancer Vaccines Generated with Microfluidics Squeezing Demonstrate Synergistic and Durable Tumor Reduction in Combination With PD-1 Checkpoint and FAP Targeted IL-2 Variants

Findings showed that monotherapy with SQZ-PBMC based cancer vaccines drove anti-tumor responses in a mouse model. These responses were enhanced when combined with targeted immunocytokines. In the TC-1 tumor model the following were observed:

  • Weekly administration of PD1-IL2v or FAP-IL2v in combination with mouse-derived SQZ-PBMC-HPV resulted in enhanced anti-tumor activity
  • Re-challenge of tumor-free mice treated with these combination protocols showed protective immunity without any tumor regrowth
  • E7-specifc CD8 TILs were driven by mouse-derived SQZ-PBMC-HPV and further augmented in combination with PD1-IL2v

Abstract #169
Session: Cellular Therapies
 Microfluidic Cell Squeezing Enables Human PBMCs as Drivers of Antigen-specific
CD8 T Cell Responses Across a Broad Range of Antigens for Diverse Clinical Applications

Data showed efficient generation of APCs via Cell Squeeze technology using non-traditional human cell types that are abundant in patient leukaphereses and with multiple material types

  • Findings showed delivery of antigen and engineering of peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) as a population as well as their individual cell subtypes, T cells, B cells, monocytes and NKs cells, as APCs
  • Antigen specific CD8 T cell responses observed in vitro using synthetic long peptides as cargo, as well as mRNA-encoding antigen as cargo

Abstract #170

