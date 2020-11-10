Vital Farms Announces Proposed Secondary Public Offering of Common Stock

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL), a Certified B Corporation that offers a range of ethically produced pasture-raised foods nationwide, today announced the commencement of an underwritten public offering of 5,000,000 shares of common stock offered by certain selling stockholders of Vital Farms (the “Selling Stockholders”). In addition, the Selling Stockholders expect to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Vital Farms will not receive any proceeds from the sale of common stock offered by the Selling Stockholders. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering, when available, may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, by telephone at 1-866-471-2526 or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, Second Floor, New York, New York 10014 or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com; Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, North Carolina 27560, by telephone at (800) 221-1037 or by email at usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com; or Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at 877-821-7388or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the proposed sale of these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.