 

Vital Farms Announces Proposed Secondary Public Offering of Common Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.11.2020, 12:47  |  67   |   |   

Vital Farms Will Not Receive Any Proceeds from Proposed Offering

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL), a Certified B Corporation that offers a range of ethically produced pasture-raised foods nationwide, today announced the commencement of an underwritten public offering of 5,000,000 shares of common stock offered by certain selling stockholders of Vital Farms (the “Selling Stockholders”). In addition, the Selling Stockholders expect to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Vital Farms will not receive any proceeds from the sale of common stock offered by the Selling Stockholders. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Jefferies are acting as joint lead bookrunning managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering, when available, may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, by telephone at 1-866-471-2526 or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, Second Floor, New York, New York 10014 or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com; Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, North Carolina 27560, by telephone at (800) 221-1037 or by email at usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com; or Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at 877-821-7388or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the proposed sale of these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Seite 1 von 3
Vital Farms Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vital Farms Announces Proposed Secondary Public Offering of Common Stock Vital Farms Will Not Receive Any Proceeds from Proposed OfferingAUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL), a Certified B Corporation that offers a range of ethically produced pasture-raised foods nationwide, today …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Pacific Ethanol Enters Agreement to Sell Idaho Grain Handling Facilities
Beyond Meat Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Occidental Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Pacific Ethanol Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE: Combined General Meeting of November 10, 2020
Labrador Gold Announces Discovery of Visible Gold in Quartz Vein at Kingsway
Grace Comments on Unsolicited Proposal from 40 North
Sorrento Announces FDA IND Filing Today for COVI-AMG Neutralizing and High Potency Antibody Against ...
Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:30 Uhr
Vital Farms Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
26.10.20
Vital Farms Appoints Peter Pappas as Chief Sales Officer
20.10.20
Vital Farms to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 10, 2020