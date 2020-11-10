 

CTO Realty Growth Announces Successful Shareholder Vote in Connection With REIT Conversion and Declares $55.8 Million Special Distribution

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.11.2020, 12:50  |  85   |   |   

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE American: CTO) (“CTO” or the “Company”) today announced that, in connection with the Company’s conversion to a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), the Company’s shareholders have approved the merger of the Company with and into a wholly owned Maryland subsidiary (the “Merger”). In addition, the Company’s Board of Directors has declared a special distribution on its shares of common stock in an aggregate amount of $55.8 million, or approximately $11.83 per share (the “Special Distribution”), payable in cash and shares of the Company’s common stock.

The shareholder vote on the Merger took place at a special meeting of shareholders held on November 9, 2020, at which the Company’s shareholders approved the merger of the Company with and into CTO NEWCO REIT, Inc., a Maryland corporation and wholly owned subsidiary of the Company (“NEWCO”), with NEWCO as the surviving entity. Upon effectiveness of the Merger, which is expected to occur following receipt of any necessary third-party consents, existing shares of CTO common stock will be automatically converted, on a one-for-one basis, into shares of NEWCO common stock, and NEWCO will be renamed “CTO Realty Growth, Inc.” NEWCO’s charter, which will be the charter of the surviving entity, includes certain standard REIT provisions, including ownership limitations and transfer restrictions applicable to its capital stock.

The Special Distribution is intended to ensure that the Company has distributed all of its previously undistributed earnings and profits attributable to taxable periods ended on or prior to December 31, 2019, as required in connection with the Company’s election to be to be taxable as a REIT commencing with its taxable year ending December 31, 2020. The Company expects that the Special Distribution will be payable on December 21, 2020 (“Distribution Date”) to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 19, 2020 (the “Record Date”).

The Company expects to pay the Special Distribution in a combination of cash and common stock, with each shareholder being permitted to elect to receive the shareholder’s entire entitlement under the Special Distribution in either cash or common stock, subject to a limit on the total cash available for distribution. The total amount of cash payable in the Special Distribution will be limited to an aggregate of $5.58 million (the “Maximum Cash Amount”), excluding any cash paid for fractional shares. The Maximum Cash Amount represents 10% of the aggregate amount of the Special Distribution. If the total amount of cash elected by shareholders exceeds the Maximum Cash Amount, then the available cash will be prorated among those shareholders that elected to receive their distribution in cash, with those shareholders receiving the balance of the Special Distribution in common stock.

Seite 1 von 4
Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CTO Realty Growth Announces Successful Shareholder Vote in Connection With REIT Conversion and Declares $55.8 Million Special Distribution DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE American: CTO) (“CTO” or the “Company”) today announced that, in connection with the Company’s conversion to a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), the Company’s …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Pacific Ethanol Enters Agreement to Sell Idaho Grain Handling Facilities
Beyond Meat Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Occidental Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Pacific Ethanol Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE: Combined General Meeting of November 10, 2020
Labrador Gold Announces Discovery of Visible Gold in Quartz Vein at Kingsway
Grace Comments on Unsolicited Proposal from 40 North
Sorrento Announces FDA IND Filing Today for COVI-AMG Neutralizing and High Potency Antibody Against ...
Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...